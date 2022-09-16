It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan (Heffernan) Soucy, who died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sept. 17, 2022 at the age of 87. Joan was born Jan. 27, 1935, and lived almost the entirety of her life in Bristol before moving to Guilford for the past seven months. She was an active member of the American Legion, she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, horseshoes, a can of beer, and a good laugh. Joan brought joy to everyone she met; she was much loved and will be sadly missed.

