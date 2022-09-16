ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

Bristol Press

Margaret C. (Radaskiewicz) Orzell

Margaret C. (Radaskiewicz) Orzell, 89, of Bristol, widow of John S. Orzell, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. Margaret was born in Bristol on Aug. 31, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Yaross) Radaskiewicz. A lifelong Bristol resident she worked at...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joan (Heffernan) Soucy

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan (Heffernan) Soucy, who died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sept. 17, 2022 at the age of 87. Joan was born Jan. 27, 1935, and lived almost the entirety of her life in Bristol before moving to Guilford for the past seven months. She was an active member of the American Legion, she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, horseshoes, a can of beer, and a good laugh. Joan brought joy to everyone she met; she was much loved and will be sadly missed.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Betty (Peterson) Carlson

Betty (Peterson) Carlson, 91, of Annville, PA, formerly of Bristol, widow of Robert W. Carlson, died on Thursday, (Sept. 15, 2022). Betty was born on March 1, 1931 in Bristol, and was a daughter of the late Nils and Martha (Ramberg) Peterson. She was a longtime Bristol resident where she graduated from Bristol High School. She was employed at Forestville Lumber for several years, and was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Forestville.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Raymond D. Rich

Raymond D. Rich, 70, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Hartford Hospital. Ray was born Feb. 27, 1952 in Bristol, son of the late Raymond L. and Evelyn (Rich) Rich. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the former Arthur Industries of Terryville. He was a member of Jacklin Rod & Gun Club, and Bristol Fish & Game Club. Ray was an avid bass player, loved hunting and fishing and his dog Chucky.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Windsor man killed in motorcycle accident in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – A Windsor man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 in Plainville over the weekend. State police on Monday identified the victim as Kendell Alston. He was 47 years old and was alone on the bike. According to state police, Alston was driving a 2007...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Lock Museum of America in Plymouth will celebrate 'Lockotber' with collectors event

PLYMOUTH – The Lock Museum of America will celebrate "Locktober" with its annual Lock Collectors Show at the Lyceum on Oct. 8. The Lock Collectors Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the banquet and meeting facility at 181 main St. Jerry Milne, museum spokesman, said that the event draws visitors to Plymouth from all throughout the country.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Community volunteers cleaned up Page Park in Bristol as part of 'World Cleanup Day'

BRISTOL – A group of community volunteers took it upon themselves to help to clean up Page Park this past Saturday as part of a "World Cleanup Day" effort. Bill LaMonte, who was among the group of volunteers, said they ranged from ages 5 to 60. Together, they helped to remove 50 pounds of trash from the trails, parking lots and the disc golf course at Page Park.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more

BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth police investigating two robberies within minutes of each other

PLYMOUTH – Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred over the weekend, within minutes of one another. Plymouth officers said they believe the same suspect was responsible for both hold-ups. The man was armed with a knife, police said. The incidents were reported Saturday at the Gulf gas...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Obituaries
Bristol Press

Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrates 130 years at German Festival

BRISTOL – In a historic celebration, beer, food and music were served up to lovers of all things German at Immanuel Lutheran Church as part of its recognition of 130 years in the community Friday and Saturday at its annual German Festival. “(Friday), we opened up and started with...
BRISTOL, CT

