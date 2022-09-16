Ethereum Merge Will Drive Crypto Asset Prices Higher, According to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green – Here’s Why

Read full article on original website
Treasury Department Recommends More Research on U.S. CBDC To Develop Future System of Payments
The U.S. Treasury Department is recommending more research on the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In a new report, the Treasury Department says the US has an objective to create a future payments system that promotes American values, minimizes risks and fosters inclusion. To achieve its goal, the...
Crypto Capitalist Arthur Hayes Says Only One Ethereum Chart Matters for Next ETH Bull Market
The co-founder of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX says he’s keeping a close watch on one Ethereum (ETH) chart that he believes could signal a fresh bull cycle for the king altcoin. Arthur Hayes tells his 298,600 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s net issuance is the only chart “that matters” after...
Bitcoin (BTC) Primed To Print New 2022 Lows Amid ‘Atrocious’ Stock Market Performance, According to Top Analyst
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting new bear market lows for Bitcoin (BTC) as the equities markets struggle to generate any bullish momentum. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that it makes sense for Bitcoin to be consolidating at current levels as he says the bull market high of 2017 has been providing support for the leading cryptocurrency.
Greenpeace Blasts Bitcoin, Says Ethereum Merge Proves Crypto ‘Doesn’t Have To Come at the Cost’ of Environment
Greenpeace is slamming Bitcoin (BTC) for its energy use following the successful Ethereum (ETH) merge that slashed its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The environmental nonprofit organization plans to sink $1 million into its “Change the Code, Not the Climate” campaign for a flurry of new online ads to advocate for a change in Bitcoin’s code with the aim of reducing BTC’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model.
Here’s What Ava Labs CEO John Wu Thinks Is Most Interesting in Crypto Industry Right Now
Ava Labs CEO John Wu is unveiling what he believes is the most interesting innovation in the crypto industry right now. In a new interview with Real Vision Media, Wu tells macro guru Raoul Pal that the tokenization of real-world assets is the most intriguing aspect of the crypto industry.
Bitcoin Could Nuke if One Critical Support Level Crumbles, Says Top Crypto Strategist
A popular crypto analyst is outlining what level Bitcoin (BTC) needs to hold in order to avoid plunging further in price. In a new YouTube video, top crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 165,000 subscribers that BTC needs to hold around $19,300 “in order to avoid a nuke.”
Analyst Gives Big Downward Price Target for Bitcoin (BTC) As Crypto Markets Turn Red
The widely followed host of DataDash is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will go down fast and hard, reaching new bear market lows. Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten tells his 514,000 YouTube subscribers that BTC is going to drop to a minimum of around $14,000 – an approximate 27% drop from BTC’s current level around $19,000.
Huobi Global To List Inery Token on September 28, 2022
Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi Exchange is set to go live on September 28, 2022. Huobi Exchange is one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, supporting over 1,000 trading pairs and more than 600 cryptocurrencies. Inery takes a different approach...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says Firm Still Has $1,000,000,000 in Cash Left To Deploy for Acquisitions
The chief executive of crypto derivatives exchange FTX says that the company still has a sizable amount of cash left to burn on acquisitions. In a new interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says the firm still has about $1 billion in cash on the sidelines ready to help ailing crypto firms.
Charles Hoskinson Says There’s No Going Back on Cardano Upgrade, Details Project Outlook for Next Three to Six Months
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the next three to six months look really good for the smart contract platform. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that all systems are go for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork upgrade, which is slated to launch this week.
Cryptoverse: After Merge, ether heads for a $20 billion Shanghai splurge
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Merge came, saw and conquered. Not that you'd guess from crypto prices. The Ethereum blockchain's mega-upgrade finally went live on Sept. 15, moving it to a less energy-intensive "proof of stake" (PoS) system with hardly a hiccup. read more.
SEC’s Crypto Stance Throwing Wrench in Industry’s Lending Markets: Report
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly complicating matters for lenders in the crypto industry with some of its guidelines. According to a report from Reuters, multiple large lenders from banks such as U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co are having trouble getting into the digital asset space because of the SEC’s policy on crypto lending.
Crypto Strategist Issues Dire Warning to Traders, Details End-of-Year Bitcoin Prediction
A closely followed crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls is unveiling his worst-case scenario for BTC. Justin Bennett tells his 108,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a large bearish pattern that could potentially push BTC close to its 2018 bear market lows. “Since...
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin (BTC) Price Being Suppressed by Political Agenda
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo says that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is being suppressed by a political agenda. that with futures contracts, it’s now theoretically possible to sell an “unlimited” number of Bitcoin even though BTC’s supply is capped at 21 million. “The door is...
Ankr Partners With Polygon To Enhance the Web 3.0 Building Experience for Supernet Developers
Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web 3.0 infrastructure providers, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with the decentralized Ethereum scaling platform Polygon to enhance the building experience for Web 3.0 developers who want to create application-specific blockchains with Polygon Supernets. Powered by the modular blockchain stack...
Top Crypto Analyst Says He’s Accumulating New Move-To-Earn Altcoin That’s Up Over 850% in Five Days
A widely followed crypto strategist says he’s accumulating an under-the-radar altcoin that has exploded by more than 850% in less than a week. Pseudonymous analyst The Crypto Dog tells his 747,200 Twitter followers that he’s loading up on Sweat Economy (SWEAT), a new move-to-earn cryptocurrency. According to Sweat...
Crypto Traders Liquidated to Tune of Nearly $450,000,000 in Less Than 24 Hours As Macro Climate Shifts
Crypto traders are getting hammered with liquidations, with Ethereum (ETH) bulls seeing the worst of it. According to data from Coinglass, traders have been hit for $448 million in the last 24 hours, with ETH suffering nearly $158 million in liquidations alone. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest crypto by market cap,...
Bloomberg Analyst Doubles Down on Big $100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction – Here’s His Timeline
Bloomberg’s lead commodity analyst Mike McGlone is doubling down on his forecast for a six-figure Bitcoin (BTC) price tag. In a new interview with Kitco News, McGlone says that adoption and demand for Bitcoin appear to be gaining enough steam to push BTC to $100,000 in less than three years.
Ripple Lawyers Should Feel Confident in XRP Lawsuit Summary Judgement, Says Crypto Legal Expert
Prominent XRP-supporting attorney John Deaton says that Ripple Labs’ general counsel has reason to be confident as the company moves to end its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the payments firm issued XRP as...
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Predicts Imminent BTC Rally – Here’s His Target
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash this year says he expects BTC to rally in the coming days. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 521,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has broken out of its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframe and is now en route to his target at $23,000.
