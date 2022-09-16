ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "Win Cash", "Assault The Vault" (the "Sweepstakes") Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): WAAL-FM (the "Station(s)") Station Address: 59 Court Street. Station City, State, Zip Code: Binghamton, New York, 13901. Station Telephone:607-772-8400. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
Norwich, NY
Binghamton, NY
Lite 98.7

Here's How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
ROME, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
WETM 18 News

Local Teen Buys Bakery

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
CORNING, NY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen

Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
OWEGO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

