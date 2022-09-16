Read full article on original website
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
WKBW-TV
Gas prices drop another 11 cents in New York State; still 50 cents higher than a year ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to drop in New York State, after spending much of the summer above the $4 mark. As of September 19, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.78 in New York, down 11 cents from September 12.
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "Win Cash", "Assault The Vault" (the "Sweepstakes") Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): WAAL-FM (the "Station(s)") Station Address: 59 Court Street. Station City, State, Zip Code: Binghamton, New York, 13901. Station Telephone:607-772-8400. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries...
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
Latest numbers, September 19th
No major changes in COVID-19 numbers since last week, but Broome County remains in the high risk zone according to the CDC.
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
Take 5 winner in Binghamton
For the second day in a row, a winning Take 5 ticket has been purchased in Greater Binghamton.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Deadline approaches for small businesses to apply for New York State's Seed grant
The deadline for small businesses to apply for New York State's Seed funding is approaching.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
‘Baby Shark Live!’ coming to Binghamton
Pinkfong and Round Room Live's Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour is coming to the Broome County Forum Theatre on November 2nd.
Beloved New York Baked Beans Selling For Crazy Money Online
When I shop, it looks about the same way. For instance, the last time I shopped I bought macaroni salad, cinnamon Life cereal, package of hot dogs and can of baked beans (so I could I have my franks-n-beans). I paid a $1.87 for my can of beans so you...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
Big cats spotted in Upstate NY
A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsos Cemetery in Tupper Lake. This isn't the first time big cats were seen in NY.
