Read full article on original website
Related
55-Year-Old Man Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Cheboygan County (Cheboygan County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that injured a Cheboygan man in Northern Michigan. The crash happened at the intersection of Riggsville road and Bryant road. According to the officials, a 68-year-old Levering man was [..]
UpNorthLive.com
Kinross EMS takes over for Pickford EMS
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Starting Monday, Kinross Emergency Medical Services will begin answering Pickford Township's EMS calls. For the past six decades, Pickford Township EMS has served the community of under 2,000 people. But in recent years, the team has found it harder and harder to maintain service. EMS...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with truck in Northern Michigan
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Northern Michigan. 9&10 News reports the crash occurred at the intersection of Riggsville Road and Bryant Road in Cheboygan County when the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado turned left onto Riggsville Road and hit a motorcyclist driving in the westbound lane.
Kids aged 8-to-13 blamed for $20K in damage at Bay Mills Indian Cultural Center
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI -- Police say a group of children between the ages of 8 and 13 are accused of causing more than $20,000 in damages to the Bay Mills Indian Community Cultural Center last month. UpNorthLive reports the children will be prosecuted in a tribal court and prosecutors are seeking community service and restitution as part of a possible sentence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Memorial display in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan business owner has a memorial in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II. After learning about the Queen's death, the owner of Castle Farms in Charlevoix County put up a display for the Queen. Staff said the owner has been collecting British...
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
wmta.org
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan- 9&10 News 9/15/2022
The Highlands at Harbor Springs is the place to be on Saturday, October 1st, as they host a fall-themed day atop the mountain. Their upcoming Harvest Fest event is a full day that starts with a free scenic chairlift ride to Upper Camelot, where you can take in the beautiful fall colors and Pure Michigan views. At the top, there will be activities like Face Painting, Cookie Decorating, Burlap Sack Racing, Yard Games, and live music, as well as food and beverages, with a focus on Michigan-made products. A $5 activity wristband will allow access to all the fun events, making this a fun and affordable event this fall.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Four children responsible for $20k in damages to Cultural Center
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Four children ages 8 to 13 were involved in the vandalism of the Bay Mills Cultural Center, according to police. The Bay Mills community discovered the destruction in August. Police said the children involved did more than $20,000 in damage to the building. The Cultural...
Comments / 0