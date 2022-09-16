The Highlands at Harbor Springs is the place to be on Saturday, October 1st, as they host a fall-themed day atop the mountain. Their upcoming Harvest Fest event is a full day that starts with a free scenic chairlift ride to Upper Camelot, where you can take in the beautiful fall colors and Pure Michigan views. At the top, there will be activities like Face Painting, Cookie Decorating, Burlap Sack Racing, Yard Games, and live music, as well as food and beverages, with a focus on Michigan-made products. A $5 activity wristband will allow access to all the fun events, making this a fun and affordable event this fall.

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO