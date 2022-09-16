ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Kinross EMS takes over for Pickford EMS

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Starting Monday, Kinross Emergency Medical Services will begin answering Pickford Township's EMS calls. For the past six decades, Pickford Township EMS has served the community of under 2,000 people. But in recent years, the team has found it harder and harder to maintain service. EMS...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Kids aged 8-to-13 blamed for $20K in damage at Bay Mills Indian Cultural Center

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI -- Police say a group of children between the ages of 8 and 13 are accused of causing more than $20,000 in damages to the Bay Mills Indian Community Cultural Center last month. UpNorthLive reports the children will be prosecuted in a tribal court and prosecutors are seeking community service and restitution as part of a possible sentence.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mackinac County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
UpNorthLive.com

Memorial display in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan business owner has a memorial in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II. After learning about the Queen's death, the owner of Castle Farms in Charlevoix County put up a display for the Queen. Staff said the owner has been collecting British...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
wmta.org

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan- 9&10 News 9/15/2022

The Highlands at Harbor Springs is the place to be on Saturday, October 1st, as they host a fall-themed day atop the mountain. Their upcoming Harvest Fest event is a full day that starts with a free scenic chairlift ride to Upper Camelot, where you can take in the beautiful fall colors and Pure Michigan views. At the top, there will be activities like Face Painting, Cookie Decorating, Burlap Sack Racing, Yard Games, and live music, as well as food and beverages, with a focus on Michigan-made products. A $5 activity wristband will allow access to all the fun events, making this a fun and affordable event this fall.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy