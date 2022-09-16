Read full article on original website
Related
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Silver’s Buddy Walk returns after two-year COVID hiatus
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Arc of New Mexico presented their fifth annual Silver City Buddy Walk on Saturday at Gough Park. More than 200 people showed up to the park throughout the day. “It turned out pretty decent — very good,” said The Arc...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Nearly 1/4 ton of trash picked up on World Cleanup Day
A turnout of 43 volunteers gathered more than 406 pounds of garbage and 11 pounds of recyclables Saturday morning during the Pick It Up — Toss No Mas World Cleanup Day event. “Pick It Up — Toss No Mas is an anti-litter program that was created by the mayor,”...
rrobserver.com
Hatch favorite wins at state fair, Slate Street Billiards among contestants for best green chile burger
If you are looking for a green chile burger, looks like the best in New Mexico is from Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue, & Espresso. The Hatch restaurant won the state fair’s annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. In all, six restaurants went at it. People’s Choice Winner was Big Mike’s...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Mimbres residents face bureaucracy, flood damage
More than 50 residents showed up Wednesday evening at the Mimbres Roundup Lodge to discuss severe flood damage to the valley — and paths to its remediation. County, state and federal representatives walked the audience through different kinds of support they could seek. The takeaway was that the choice...
Comments / 0