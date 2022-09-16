Read full article on original website
Painted Post man charged with assault after foot chase on I-86
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced felony criminal charges against the man that led police on a foot chase on I-86 last week. Michael Petix, 47, of Painted Post was arrested following the initial incident on September 14, 2022. According to the updated arrest report, Petix allegedly assaulted his […]
Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police Through The Chadakoin
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police through the Chadakoin River. Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on Hopkins Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic dispute. Following an investigation, police determined 41-year-old Michael...
Bradford Man Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford man was arrested this morning on a warrant. City Police on routine patrol on Bushnell Street around 2:30 this morning observed 22-year-old Austin Krouse. Krouse had pled guilty in July to Criminal Mischief charges but failed to appear for sentencing on Thursday. Krouse was taken into custody without...
Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
Irving Duo Charged with Larceny and Trespassing
Two Irving residents are facing petit larceny and trespassing charges stemming from a recent incident at an address on Versailles Road. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the complaint at about 5:15 PM Tuesday and discovered that 32-year-old Brett Plucinski and 63-year-old John Plucinski allegedly took someone's property without their permission. Both men were taken into custody, with John additionally charged with 2nd-degree harassment for allegedly threatening to harm someone. The two were released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
Wellsville Woman Charged with Felony Saturday
A Wellsville woman was charged with a felony during a domestic dispute in Andover Saturday. New York State Police charged 53-year-old Kelly L. Baker with felony criminal contempt. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Warren County on Sunday. It happened in the 1700 block of Picidillli Hill Rd. in Spring Creek Township just after 2 a.m. The victim - Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry - was walking along the...
Panama Man Facing Slew Of Charges Following High Speed Chase
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Panama man faces a slew of charges following a car chase in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused 34-year-old Joseph Estus of leading deputies on a high speed vehicle pursuit through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfeild and New Albion last Thursday.
Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate
An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
Man Who Allegedly Fled Deputies In Northern Chautauqua County Arrested
BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A man who allegedly led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week has been arrested. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen of fleeing deputies when they tried to pull over his Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation in Brocton on Wednesday.
Panama man charged after police pursuit in Cattaraugus County
A Panama man is facing several charges, including more than three dozen vehicle and traffic violations following a high speed pursuit in Cattaraugus County early Thursday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Joseph Estus after the pursuit that went through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfield, and New Albion. During the investigation, Estus was found to be in possession of narcotics. Charges against Estus include, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing police officer, along with 37 vehicle and traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in local courts in each town at a later date for further proceedings.
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
Buffalo Police investigating deadly shooting in Cold Springs neighborhood
Buffalo police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening in the city's Cold Springs neighborhood.
Traffic Stop in Randolph Leads to Drug Charges for Falconer Man
A Falconer man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Randolph. State Police in Jamestown pulled over 31-year-old Blaydon Niles for traffic violations on School Street shortly after 3:45 PM. Troopers say two hydrocodone pills fell from his wallet when he tried to produce identification. Further investigation found that Niles allegedly did not have a prescription for the hydrocodone. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a revoked non-driver ID card. He was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and possession of controlled substances by ultimate user's original container. Niles will appear in Randolph Town Court on the charges in October.
Olean Woman Charged with A Felony
An Olean woman was charged with a felony on Thursday. Olean Police charged 41-year-old Georgia M. Goodell felony criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Goodell was released with an appearance ticket.
Buffalo Police investigate deadly accident involving motorcycle
Buffalo police are investigating an accident that killed at least one person on a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.
Driver Killed Following Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Warren County. According to Warren-based State Police, the crash happened September 15 at 6:54 a.m. along State Route 948, south of its intersection with Henrys Mill Road, in Sheffield Township, Warren County.
