Bradford Man Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford man was arrested this morning on a warrant. City Police on routine patrol on Bushnell Street around 2:30 this morning observed 22-year-old Austin Krouse. Krouse had pled guilty in July to Criminal Mischief charges but failed to appear for sentencing on Thursday. Krouse was taken into custody without...
Painted Post man charged with assault after foot chase on I-86
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced felony criminal charges against the man that led police on a foot chase on I-86 last week. Michael Petix, 47, of Painted Post was arrested following the initial incident on September 14, 2022. According to the updated arrest report, Petix allegedly assaulted his […]
Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
Wellsville Woman Charged with Felony Saturday
A Wellsville woman was charged with a felony during a domestic dispute in Andover Saturday. New York State Police charged 53-year-old Kelly L. Baker with felony criminal contempt. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Traffic Stop in Randolph Leads to Drug Charges for Falconer Man
A Falconer man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Randolph. State Police in Jamestown pulled over 31-year-old Blaydon Niles for traffic violations on School Street shortly after 3:45 PM. Troopers say two hydrocodone pills fell from his wallet when he tried to produce identification. Further investigation found that Niles allegedly did not have a prescription for the hydrocodone. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a revoked non-driver ID card. He was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and possession of controlled substances by ultimate user's original container. Niles will appear in Randolph Town Court on the charges in October.
Panama Man Facing Slew Of Charges Following High Speed Chase
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Panama man faces a slew of charges following a car chase in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused 34-year-old Joseph Estus of leading deputies on a high speed vehicle pursuit through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfeild and New Albion last Thursday.
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
Olean Woman Charged with A Felony
An Olean woman was charged with a felony on Thursday. Olean Police charged 41-year-old Georgia M. Goodell felony criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Goodell was released with an appearance ticket.
Panama man charged after police pursuit in Cattaraugus County
A Panama man is facing several charges, including more than three dozen vehicle and traffic violations following a high speed pursuit in Cattaraugus County early Thursday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Joseph Estus after the pursuit that went through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfield, and New Albion. During the investigation, Estus was found to be in possession of narcotics. Charges against Estus include, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing police officer, along with 37 vehicle and traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in local courts in each town at a later date for further proceedings.
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
Bath Police Identify Driver that Crashed Into House
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Bath Police identified the driver that crashed into a home in Bath over the weekend. According to Bath Police, the driver that crashed into the home on Geneva Street was identified as 48-year-old Arisa Mangini of Bath. Police said the accident was a result of Mangini having a medical issue.
Allegany Woman Charged with Leandra’s Law After Traffic Stop
Cattaraugus County Woman Arrested Under Leandra's Law. A Cattaraugus County woman is facing a DWAI charge after a traffic stop. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP) 41-year-old Beth Gardner of Allegany, New York was stopped by police while she was driving on I-86 in Randolph, New York on Friday, September 16, 2022 for allegedly "failing to maintain her lane." The NYSP says she was arrested "after failing several (Standard Field Sobriety Tests) SFSTs."
Hamburg man indicted on murder charge, four others indicted as accomplices
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Hamburg man will be indicted on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Olean Woman Charged with Cuba Rape
An Olean woman was charged with a sexual assault in Cuba. Cuba Police charged 22-year-old Lydia Rivera with felony rape and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from an incident reported on Sept. 7. Rivera was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Teen arrested in connection with double homicide in Town of Tonawanda
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police have arrested a Buffalo teen in connection with a double homicide that happened in August. Jameer Woods, 18, is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.
The traveling thief
The small, elderly looking lady enters the store. No one would suspect her motives. She sometimes claims to be destitute and homeless, but below the surface her intentions are evil. The Walmart in Newark was just the latest in Deborah Collier’s shoplifting endeavours. On Monday (9/12) she entered the store,...
Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
Armed Assault Suspect Leads Police On Foot Chase on I-86
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A man is in serious condition after police say he harmed himself with a knife after a foot chase on I-86 near the shopping plazas. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, police were sent to the Econo-Lodge earlier this morning, on Route 64 in Big Flats, to investigate a report of an assault.
Buffalo man charged in Town of Tonawanda double homicide
Jameer Woods was taken into custody and is being held pending his arraignment.
Car crashes into Bath home, police investigating
BATH, N.Y. (WENY)-- A vehicle crashed into a house on Saturday afternoon on Geneva Street in Bath. According to police, at approximately 6:30 pm multiple emergency crews including Bath police, fire, and ambulance departments all responded to the car crash. Sgt Recktenwald with the Village of Bath Police Department said,...
