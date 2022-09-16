Read full article on original website
Related
The Hill’s Morning Report — Midterms turn on potent policy mix
Pundits for months predicted the midterm contests were destined to be a clearcut referendum on Joe Biden’s presidency. With 49 days to go until Nov. 8, voters’ decisions might indeed follow that calculus, but an unusually potent stew of issues color this year’s political “choice.”. If...
Factbox-Oath Keepers facing seditious conspiracy trial in U.S. Capitol attack
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants linked to the far-right militia group are set to go on trial next week on charges of seditious conspiracy arising from the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. read more.
Oath Keepers militia trial tests prosecutors in U.S. Capitol riot cases
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, is set to begin next week in what could be the biggest test for the U.S. Justice Department in its quest to hold former President Donald Trump's supporters accountable for their Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Comments / 0