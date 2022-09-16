Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco and C Ryan Jeffers to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from the restricted list. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment. Reinstated 2B Ozzie Albies from the 60-day IL. Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Noah Davis from Hartford (EL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RT Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Jarrid Williams.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned D Sebastian Anderson to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Jack Lynn to San Antonio FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season with the right of recall.

MLS Next Pro

REVOLUTION II — Loaned D Colby Quinones to Puerto Rico National Team (Concacaf).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .