Friday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco and C Ryan Jeffers to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from the restricted list. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Durham (IL).
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment. Reinstated 2B Ozzie Albies from the 60-day IL. Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Noah Davis from Hartford (EL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RT Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Jarrid Williams.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned D Sebastian Anderson to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Jack Lynn to San Antonio FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season with the right of recall.
|MLS Next Pro
REVOLUTION II — Loaned D Colby Quinones to Puerto Rico National Team (Concacaf).
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0