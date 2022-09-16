Bad Bunny Curates Playlist to Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month — and It’s Made Up of Only Women

Tidal tapped Bad Bunny to share his top musical picks for a playlist to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month — and Bad Bunny chose 15 songs , all led by women artists.

Trans rapper Villano Antillano’s “Pájaro” makes an appearance, and Young Miko is seen twice with “Riri” and her song with Catalyna and Cory, “Castigada.” Two songs from Paopao’s Diamantes y Espinas join the fun, while Tokischa’s “Estilazo” with Marshmello and “La Combi Versace” with Rosalía are featured.

The playlist also included “Limbo” by RaiNao, with whom Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone this summer he was obsessed. “I’ve had RaiNao, a Puerto Rican artist who’s just getting started, on repeat all summer,” he said of the alternative perreo musician from Puerto Rico.

Maluma also joined in on the playlist fun, choosing 12 tracks, all of which featured women, though more established ones like Anitta and Karol G. He also chose a majority of his own songs: “Pa Ti” with J.Lo, “Chantaje” with Shakira, “Así Así” with Farina. Maluma ’s playlist also featured “Masoquista” by Colombian newcomer Abril.

He closed off the list with a couple of throwbacks: “La Vida Es Un Carnavál” with Celia Cruz and Rocío Dúrcal’s “Amor Eterno.”