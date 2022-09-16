ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Brad Pitt Shows Off His Art Skills With Museum Exhibition

Celebrities have been dabbling in the art realm for years, whether it be Robert Pattinson's curating partnership with Sotheby's or Lucy Liu's abstract exhibits, and now, actor Brad Pitt joins the list of multi-talented celebs. The A-list actor has debuted as a sculptor by showing off nine original works in...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Thurston Moore
Person
Michael Pitt
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Actor#Celebrity Chef#Hbo#Tmz#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Frozen Planet II: The anarchic squalor of life and death is taken to new appalling heights

Welcome back to the insane realm of Frozen Planet II, where the outrageous cruelty of nature vies with the dazzling beauty of our world in a psychopathic danse-macabre – all perfectly choreographed in the name of television.The second episode of the new series takes the viewer on a bipolar odyssey – no pun intended – in which the BBC’s traditional anthropomorphic approach is ratcheted up to the extreme, building up our sympathies for certain animals, only to rip them limb from bloody limb moments later.Do you want the little polar bear cubs to live or die, you ask yourself...
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
972M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy