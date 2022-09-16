Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Stabs Roommates Until She Thinks They're Dead, Then Goes Shopping
The woman later told investigators that she is a sociopath with undiagnosed dissociative identity disorder.
Woman Eight Months Pregnant Shot Dead Day Before Baby Shower: Sheriff
The baby would have been the first grandchild of the family, but 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn child were fatally shot by a driver.
Man Bashed for Outrage at Wife Who Put Lock on Bathroom To Keep Out Brother
The woman says that her brother-in-law would regularly walk in on her when she was in the bathroom, but would never do so when her husband was in the room.
Listen to Rescue Dog's Heartbreaking Cries at Shelter: 'She Needs Out'
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
PETS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Backed for Leaving Baby Niece With a Stranger to Go Out With Friends
"She's the parent, and her kid is HER and HER HUSBANDS responsibility, not yours," one commenter wrote.
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
Draco the Doberman's antics "right before bed" have left their owner utterly baffled.
PETS・
Husband and Mother-in-Law Dragged for Making New Mom Go Hungry: 'Ashamed'
"Get out for your kid and yourself," one commenter advised.
Dad Backed For Protecting Daughter From Grandmother's Body-Shaming Gifts
He says his daughter is "healthy... highly active, studious, and most importantly, happy," but her grandmother keeps sending gifts about weight loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeowner Slammed for Refusing to Remove Poison Ivy Affecting Neighbor Kids
"I'm grateful for it because it's been keeping their loud kids away from my yard who were really annoying me whenever I was out in the garden," the post read.
Deadly Fungus Can Shape-shift Its Way Deep into Your Brain: 'Shocked'
Cryptococcus neoformans' natural habitat of bird droppings may have allowed it to adapt to living in cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.
Pregnancy Tests, Condoms Part of Family Dollar's Massive Product Recall
Numerous personal health and hygiene products are included in a massive recall from the popular discount store chain, Family Dollar. A storage failure is being blamed for the voluntary recall issued by Family Dollar. According to a post shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 47 affected products were kept at incorrect temperatures while being stored prior to sale at store locations, necessitating the recall. A similar recall was issued by the company over the summer.
Man Backed For Making 'Chronically Late' Friend Miss 'Crucial' Presentation
"It's sad that OP's friend had so little concern for her friend's time when he was trying to help her," a comment read.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
972M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0