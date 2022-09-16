ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnancy Tests, Condoms Part of Family Dollar's Massive Product Recall

Numerous personal health and hygiene products are included in a massive recall from the popular discount store chain, Family Dollar. A storage failure is being blamed for the voluntary recall issued by Family Dollar. According to a post shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 47 affected products were kept at incorrect temperatures while being stored prior to sale at store locations, necessitating the recall. A similar recall was issued by the company over the summer.
