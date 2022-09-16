Read full article on original website
King Charles III Reportedly Told Prince Harry It Wouldn't Be 'Appropriate' For Meghan Markle To Visit Ailing Queen At Balmoral
As it's been revealed that Meghan Markle purposely wasn't invited to visit Queen Elizabeth II's deathbed in her final hours, new sources claim that it was King Charles III himself that warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife on his trip to Scotland. Article continues below advertisement. "Charles told Harry...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
I’m a body language expert – here’s how I know heartbroken Prince Harry wanted to do more at Queen’s service
PRINCE Harry wanted more of a leading role at the Queen's service today, a body language expert has revealed. The Duke of Sussex - who has been barred from wearing military uniform - watched on as his late grandmother's coffin was carried into Westminster Hall this afternoon. Body language expert...
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Kate Middleton To Allegedly Inherit Queen’s $110M Jewelry, Meghan Markle Getting Nothing
Turns out that Kate Middleton will be inheriting Queen Elizabeth’s $100M jewelry, and not Meghan Markle, according to a report from Meaww.com. Apparently, the Queen had been assessing her assets and who would get what earlier this year. Inside sources said at the time, “The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs.”
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
Prince Harry’s Children Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William, Receive New Royal Titles
Members of the royal family will have new titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the ascension of King Charles III. The Guardian reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, will now be allowed to use “prince” and “princess.”
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
‘A Line Has Been Drawn’: Prince Harry Refusing To Scrap $20 Million Memoir, Moving Forward Despite King Charles III’s Wishes
Prince Harry has made it clear to the family that he will not cancel his upcoming tell-all book but rather will be updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “The book is the key to...
A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest
King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
Watch moment caring Prince Harry ‘helps Meghan Markle with royal protocol’ during Fab Four reunion with William and Kate
THIS is the touching moment Prince Harry was spotted subtly "reminding Meghan Markle of royal protocol" during yesterday's emotional reunion of the Fab Four. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheering crowds as they joined Wills and Kate Middleton to pay tribute to the Queen. After years...
