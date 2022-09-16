Read full article on original website
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 kitchen appliances for an effortless MasterChef-worthy cooking experience
If you love cooking but can never find enough time for it, or you’re completely terrified of cooking but you need to start, and don’t know where to start – then you’ve reached the right place. The first step towards having a streamlined and efficient cooking experience is to have an arsenal of functional kitchen appliances by your side. With the right kitchen tools and appliances, cooking can be a fun and effortless process. The right products can reduce your prep time in half, make the little cooking tasks much easier, and help you with tedious and complicated techniques. From a tiny modular tabletop griller that lets you cook in 7 different ways to an eco-friendly coffee capsule machine – these innovative kitchen accessories are all you need to undertake cooking and become a MasterChef in the comfort of your own home. Happy cooking!
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
simphome.com
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy, peasy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
Sauces From The Old Spaghetti Factory Ranked From Worst To Best
Who doesn't love a nice, hot, saucy serving of spaghetti? Whether you like your spaghetti covered in marinara sauce or pesto, with or without meatballs, or topped with loads of shredded parmesan cheese, there's a spaghetti dish out there for everyone. While you can craft some wonderful spaghetti meals at home, sometimes, you don't want to go through the hassle of cooking up an admittedly messy dinner and have to do all those dishes.
There Are 160+ Living Room Furniture Deals in Amazon's Hidden Outlet This Weekend — Up to 53% Off
You’ll find upholstered ottomans, leather sofas, and wooden coffee tables starting at $28 Staying home on chilly fall days is only ideal when your furniture is inviting, cozy, and comfy. So while fall decor might be on your mind, don't forget that your furniture pieces might need a refresher too — especially ones in the hangout spot better known as your living room. When shopping for new home decor this season, consider items with soft textures, warm colors, and even items that'll heat up your space. No matter...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
White cheddar garlic crusted chicken
There are so many delightful ways to create meals using chicken. Today, I prepared my white cheddar garlic chicken, and it is divinely delicious. With prep time combined with the amount of time that the drumsticks take to bake, this recipe can be made in less than one hour. Hope y'all will enjoy it as much as my family does.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
msn.com
Mini Dachshund's Adorable Obsession With a Chicken Is Too Cute to Miss
You never know who your pup is going to befriend. It might be a child on the playground, the mailman, or even another animal. The latter is the exact scenario that one mini-Dachshund found herself in when she met a chicken — and now her owner is calling her "obsessed."
thecountrycook.net
Southern Caramel Cake
This Southern Caramel Cake is a true classic for a reason. A homemade soft and moist vanilla cake with a delicious caramel frosting!. When you grow up in the south, you are probably very familiar with caramel cake. The cake is moist and fluffy with a light vanilla taste and the caramel frosting is thick, smooth and absolutely flavorful! If you have never tried a Caramel Cake before, now is the time. This is one recipe that gets asked to be brought to all the gatherings. If you are a classic cake lover like me, you absolutely must make this Southern Caramel Cake recipe.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Parade
Add Melissa Clark’s Garlicky One-Pan Chicken Recipe To Your Go-To Dinner Rotation
“The combination of lemon, garlic and Worcestershire sauce gives this easy chicken dish a vaguely Caesar-salad-like vibe,” says Melissa Clark of this recipe from her new cookbook, Dinner in One. The cookbook is all about big-flavor meals all made in just one pan. You can swap the sugar snap...
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Turkey Shepherd’s Pie
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Thanksgiving table isn’t yet clear before talk of the perfect day-after turkey sandwich begins. But sandwiches aren’t the only way to use leftover turkey, extra mashed potatoes, and the contents of Grandma’s gravy boat. Every year turkey stew, stuffed shells, and enchiladas make it on my post-holiday meal plan, and this year I’m adding another crowd-pleasing one-dish dinner to the list.
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those fall recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook—call it chicken and dumplings on the fly. The not-so-secret ingredient? Dried gnocchi! These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry: They cook in five minutes and are a fun alternative to pasta. Plus, chicken thighs are another superstar ingredient here, staying tender and adding rich, chicken-y flavor as the soup simmers. You can also substitute 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to save time; stir it in with the gnocchi in step three.
recipesgram.com
No-Bake Pineapple Pie
This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
