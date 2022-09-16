River Birch Renewable Energy has transitioned from debris collection to standard garbage collection. River Birch has informed Lafourche Parish residents that they will continue to pick up a River Birch can or one from a previous Parish garbage contractor. In addition, if you own a 96 gallon can with a cross bar and wheels, those will still be serviced. Any carts that do not fit these descriptions will no longer be serviced, due to recent incidents involving cans being lost in the automated truck and as per the 2019 approved contract. We understand that some residents may experience a skipped pickup if they need to change out a can, so we will work to make sure that everyone is serviced on time. We appreciate your patience and ongoing cooperation.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO