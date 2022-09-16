Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
houmatimes.com
River Birch Renewable Energy updates Lafourche residents on garbage pick-up procedures
River Birch Renewable Energy has transitioned from debris collection to standard garbage collection. River Birch has informed Lafourche Parish residents that they will continue to pick up a River Birch can or one from a previous Parish garbage contractor. In addition, if you own a 96 gallon can with a cross bar and wheels, those will still be serviced. Any carts that do not fit these descriptions will no longer be serviced, due to recent incidents involving cans being lost in the automated truck and as per the 2019 approved contract. We understand that some residents may experience a skipped pickup if they need to change out a can, so we will work to make sure that everyone is serviced on time. We appreciate your patience and ongoing cooperation.
NOLA.com
'Monumental moment': Louisiana takes big step toward unprecedented land-building project
Louisiana’s proposed $2 billion project to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin as part of an unprecedented plan to fight coastal land loss moved a major step forward on Monday with the release by the Army Corps of Engineers of a final environmental impact statement.
stmarynow.com
Drug, drunken-driving, hit-and-run arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made arrests on drug, drunken-driving and hit-and-run charges over the weekend. Franklin police reported an arrest on an aggravated battery charge in a domestic abuse case. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
houmatimes.com
Utility Assistance Program available for Terrebonne Parish tribal families
The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana announced its partnership with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Human Services, and the United Houma Nation to provide relief to low-income tribal families in Terrebonne Parish though a Utility Assistance Program. Multiple outreach events will be held this week at the office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, where applications can be submitted for utility assistance.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month
This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
houmatimes.com
Volunteers united at Downtown Thibodaux Community Cleanup
Thibodaux Main Street hosted a Community Cleanup in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, September 17, collecting trash and debris with the help of local businesses and volunteers. The cleanup effort received an outpouring of support with 20 volunteers, consisting of board members, business owners, students, and citizens who wanted to beautify their community.
lafourchegazette.com
Ochsner’s Women’s Health Center-Raceland Reopens After Hurricane Ida
A ribbon cutting was held today, Monday, September 19, to commemorate Ochsner’s Women’s Health Center-Raceland opening for the first time since Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 29, 2021. Located in Raceland, La. The clinic was extensively damaged by the Category 4 storm, as was much of the Bayou Region.
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lafourche School District celebrates 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award
The Lafourche Parish School District received the 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award for its high quality science instruction initiative. The school district celebrated its achievement today with a ceremony at Central Lafourche High School. Local school administrators, local lawmakers and other community dignitaries attended the hour-long ceremony. During the...
wbrz.com
Three siblings dead after house fire in Jefferson Parish Friday morning
JEFFERSON PARISH - Three siblings died when their house caught on fire Friday morning. WWL-TV reported the blaze happened at the family's home on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna around 9 a.m. Yousra Ayyad, 15, asked to stay home and watch her younger siblings, 8-year-old Ali Ramzi and 2-year-old Muhammad Ramzi,...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - September 18, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 18, 2022.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Louisiana
If you're looking for a delicious chicken meal, look no further than Chick-fil-A. The popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Houma, Louisiana, and it's sure to be a hit with locals and tourists alike.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans snap lengthy losing streak, earn emotional win over rival Tarpons
With ice-cold Gatorade dripping down his back, and his players running around the sidelines in jubilation, Central Lafourche head football coach Shelly Vedros took a moment to let it all soak in. The tough years. The blowout losses. The coaching drama. The 0-2 start to 2022. In that moment, all...
lafourchegazette.com
Rumor Control from Thibodaux Police Department
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
Louisiana boater arrested, accused of firing weapon at Coast Guard rescue helicopter
LOUISIANA, USA — A boater who issued a distress signal to the Coast Guard was arrested after he allegedly fired his gun at their helicopter, according to a press release from the New Orleans Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said they received a distress signal from a boater sailing...
