ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Don Jr jokes about violence against migrants in Instagram post as he backs DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard stunt

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vbHq_0hyUi5SY00

Donald Trump Jr appeared to joke about violence against migrants arriving in the US, while he voiced his support for Gov Ron DeSantis ’s programme to send two flights of the recently arrived people to Martha’s Vineyard this week.

The former president’s son, who is executive vice president at his father’s Trump Organization, took to multiple social media platforms on Thursday to tear down people who support more progressive border policies by sharing a series of memes that depict scenes where migrants were attacked by border officials on the US southern border.

“You know it’s coming,” he said in an Instagram post that showed a photoshopped image from the infamous incident when video footage showed Border Patrol agents on horseback, using what appeared to be whips on Haitian migrants seeking asylum along the US border with Mexico last September. Above the migrants is a large photoshopped sign that reads: “Martha’s Vineyard”.

Mr Trump Jr appeared to be showing his support for Republican Gov DeSantis, after the Floridia governor admitted to authorising two planes carrying 50 migrants to land on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday afternoon.

The planes, which the governor’s office told Fox News Digital on Wednesday were part of the state’s “relocation programme”, arrived on the small island community without elected officials in town receiving a heads up from the southern governor.

Though local officials responded quickly and compassionately to the arrival of families, many of whom didn’t know where they were going when they originally boarded the planes in San Antonio, Texas, state officials acknowledged that the small towns on the popular vacation island were not equipped to handle that kind of immigration surge, lacking both the legal services and infrastructure the newly arrived people would need.

“The island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ’s office in a statement released Friday .

“Our Administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs,” said Gov Baker, noting that his state planned to call on up to 125 National Guard to assist with the efforts being coordinated by Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

On Twitter, the former president’s son took to sharing more memes that picked up the line being shared on the right that called out residents of sanctuary cities as “hypocrites.”

“Checks out,” tweeted Mr Trump, alongside a popular meme with the words “the scene in Martha’s Vineyard right now” above it that showed Homer Simpson slowly backing into bushes in apparent embarrassment with a sign around his neck that read: “No human is illegal.”

Migrants who landed on the island on Wednesday have since begun to voluntarily be transported to Joint Base Cape Cod, which has been deployed to support people during previous emergencies such as taking in internal refugees during Hurricane Katrina and being utilised by residents as an alternative medical site at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump Jr
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Trump Organization#Border Patrol#Haitian#Republican#Fox News Digital
The Independent

Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights

More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

850K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy