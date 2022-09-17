ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Worry Darling: Real Housewives stars turn film critics in bizarre promotional video for film

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpCHg_0hyUhpVA00

Don’t Worry Darling has been surrounded by its fair share of bizarre stories – the most recent being a promotional video featuring the Real Housewives .

Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles , the psychological thriller has been plagued with rumours of on-set feuds and disputes surrounding the treatment of its lead stars .

The film hits cinemas next week (23 September), with an unexpected promotional video emerging on social media on Friday (16 September) starring cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

It begins with reality TV stars Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff dramatically gasping along as they watch clips from the film.

“You guys, can we please talk about this film,” Kemsley says, while Minkoff describes Don’t Worry Darling as a “rollercoaster”.

Offering her own review, Kemsley says: “I thought Florence Pugh’s character was this really capable, strong woman. You could tell that Harry Styles was fully invested in his character.”

Stracke then says that she “wouldn’t make a good housewife” in the fictional town of Victory, before a title card was shown for “The Real Housewives of Victory”.

“I’m thinking we can take ‘em,” Minkoff responds, with the women all laughing.

The clip was circulated on Twitter by Real Housewives fans, with one social media user writing: “I didn’t care about Don’t Worry Darling in the slightest until now.”

“This is the best spon,” another commented.

One tweet read: “Dorit Kemsley, 2023 OSCAR contender.”

“The lore of this film,” another fan wrote, referencing the behind-the-scenes drama that has surrounded Wilde’s film from filming through to its release.

Don’t Worry Darling is released on Friday 23 September.

