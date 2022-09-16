Read full article on original website
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
advantagenews.com
Gloria McDaniel
Gloria Jean "Jeanie" McDaniel, 79, of Edwardsville, IL passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Albert Lee and Delorse Maxine Wilson Berry. Jeanie was born on April 9, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan but grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a town where she met and married her husband, Robert William McDaniel. Jeanie's hobbies included oil painting, interior design decorating, flower arranging and reading. Her family, friends and hobbies brought her much joy and she will be dearly missed and always remembered.
advantagenews.com
Carolyn Kopp
Carolyn Sue Kopp, 90, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City and Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 7:46 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born November 13, 1931 in Glenallen, Missouri, a daughter of the late Carroll Benjamin and Mildred (McLane)...
advantagenews.com
Rev. Donald Clark
Rev. Donald M. Clark, 92, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 17, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 16, 1929 in Gideon, Missouri, to Everett and Pearl (McGowan) Clark. On August 26, 1948, Donald and Elsie Schuessler were married in Arkansas. Don was ordained as a...
advantagenews.com
Edward Cornell
Dr. Edward Hugh Cornell, 89, died at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 8, 1933 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Hugh Monet and Helen Amanda (Kopelke) Cornell. He was raised in Park Ridge and attended Northwestern University’s Fienberg School of Medicine, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine in General Surgery (1958), achieving first in his class. He completed his internship at Cook County Hospital (1959) and residency at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Hospital (1963). On September 17, 1960 in Glenview, IL he married Antoinette Claire Baer. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He relocated in 1965 with his family to Alton, Illinois, where he was the onsite Medical Doctor for Shell Oil Company and partnered in practice with Dr. Robert Anschuetz. Dr. Cornell played many roles over the years, including acting as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery for Alton Memorial Hospital as well as practicing general surgery at both St. Anthony’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. He practiced medicine for 42 years, retiring in June of 2003. He was widely respected for his work, beloved by the numerous patients and families he cared for, and was recognized with Alton Memorial’s prestigious Chairman’s Award, among other honors. He had very high standards and was generous with his knowledge, educating those around him, always. He was devoted to his work and took pride in providing the best care possible. He used to say ‘God was the great physician. I’m just trying to help.’
advantagenews.com
Jack Morton
Jack L. Morton, 80, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, passed away on September 15, 2022 at his home. Jack was born June 26, 1942 to the late Bernie Ok and Fay Arminda (Pifer) Morton in Adrian, Michigan. He married the love of his life, Sharon Rushing on November 24, 1961 in Roxana, Illinois, they shared 60 years of marriage.
advantagenews.com
New route for Bethalto Halloween Parade
The annual Bethalto Halloween Parade will take place the evening of October 25th with a new route. The Bethalto Rotary Club organizes the parade, and Rotary member Alan Winslow says they will use a route similar to the Memorial Day Parade but will travel in the opposite direction. He tells...
advantagenews.com
BeDell Center receives Rotary donation
The RiverBend East Rotary Club has made a $2,700 donation to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River to upgrade the school sensory room. The money has been used to purchase some larger items to create a calming environment which regulates the emotions of students with severe and profound disabilities.
advantagenews.com
Solar tour is Saturday
Over 100 solar homes, businesses, and non-profits across the state are participating in this weekend’s Illinois Solar Tour, with stops at homes in Troy, Glen Carbon, Belleville, and Caseyville. Hosted by the Illinois Solar Education Association, Saturday’s free tour will feature both in-person and virtual events. Troy, Illinois...
advantagenews.com
United Way kicks off 2022 fundraising
The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2022 Community Campaign, celebrating the organization’s 100-year anniversary of helping the St. Louis region, is officially underway. The annual campaign supports programs and organizations across the region including a number that serve people in the Riverbend. Melissa Erker, Director of Government...
advantagenews.com
Wood River seeks grant for turf baseball field
The Wood River City Council is considering applying for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to Dwiggins Field at Sixth Street Park. The plan was introduced to the council by Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody Monday night as a collaborative effort with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
advantagenews.com
Duck Pluckers raises more than $200-thousand for new ambulance
The 13th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball raised a record amount of money last weekend for a new ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. The Alton Memorial Hospital Services Foundation raised $203,000 – at least 50 percent more than any other year. More than 350 people...
advantagenews.com
Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
advantagenews.com
L&C offers free construction course, starts Monday
If you are considering a construction career, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course that starts Monday. You will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment, construction-specific math instruction, as well as guidance in exploring construction careers, and job placement assistance. Adult Education...
advantagenews.com
Mississippi Earthtones river cleanup is Saturday
The local chapter of the Sierra Club Alton Main Street, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are calling on volunteers for their 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones River Clean-up. The conservation and clean-up event is planned for this Saturday, September 24th. Volunteers and staff will work to rid local islands and shorelines of the Mississippi of trash and debris.
advantagenews.com
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
