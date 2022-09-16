Read full article on original website
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Under New Bill, D.C.’s Traffic Cameras Would Dole Out Points As Well As Fines
The District’s many traffic cameras are well-known for slapping drivers with steep fines for everything from speeding to running a red light, but under a new bill introduced in the D.C. Council they’d also be able to issue something else: points. The bill, authored by Councilmember Christina Henderson...
WTOP
DC bill would put points on licenses for violations caught on traffic cameras
If you get caught by a traffic enforcement camera in the D.C. area, the ticket results in a fine. But some District lawmakers think the tickets also should include a point on the driver’s licenses of vehicle owners. “We have had a record year in terms of traffic violence...
Metro Reduced This Year’s Budget Shortfall By Half. But Long-Term Financial Issues Loom
Metro is in better financial shape next year than previously hoped, but the transit agency will still face a tough fiscal road in the years ahead. Leaders say addressing the shortfall will require a wholesale look at the operation — from who it serves, to how much service it will provide and when.
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Tuesday The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MDOT SHA Set To Begin Md 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week, and the project is expected to be complete in December. Crews will work […]
UPDATE: Traffic cleared on I-95 North in Stafford
According to 511Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 134.5, just past the Warrenton Road exit, in Stafford County has closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 North.
D.C. Drops Proposed Insurance Hike On Businesses Seeking To Operate Outdoor Dining
In good news for D.C. streateries, the city’s Office of Risk Management has dropped a proposed increase on insurance rates for businesses seeking permits to operate in outdoor spaces. Proposed last spring, the bump could’ve cost some small businesses nearly $100,000 in additional insurance costs, according to a statement...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Two vehicles stolen from Lexus of Rockville; eight vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue between Sept. 4 and 7. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Kenwood Forest Lane between 5:30 and 7:45 a.m....
Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.
ggwash.org
What experts say needs to be done to disrupt historic patterns of segregation in DC’s schools
This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and intersections between school boundaries and feeder patterns in DC’s public schools and land use, housing, and transportation issues. Read Part I, Part II, and Part III. And don’t forget to register to join us for a free webinar based on this series, moderated by journalist Abby Higgins, coming up at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Can’t make it? The recording will be shared on our YouTube channel.
wfmd.com
35-Year-Old Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 270, south of Montrose Road around 3:35 a.m. According to Maryland State Police a 2015 Tesla Model S struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna while travelling...
WTOP
A massive sewer tunnel in Alexandria is part of a plan to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
WTOP
DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle
A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
WUSA
Woman dies after morning crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old has been taken into custody after a crash on Interstate-270 in Montgomery County left a woman dead. Maryland State Police are investigating the multi-vehicle crash, where a 2015 Tesla Model S ran into a 2007 Toyota Sienna just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Oxon Hill Hit-And-Run
A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say. Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 210 at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County police said in a statement.
Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
Lidl Grand Opening at Skyland Town Center Set for Sept. 29
The grand opening for Lidl's new Skyland Town Center location in southeast D.C. will take place on Sept. 28, officials for the grocery chain announced Monday. The post Lidl Grand Opening at Skyland Town Center Set for Sept. 29 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'
A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
