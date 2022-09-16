Read full article on original website
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
Anderson retires after 34 years with Postal Service
HAWARDEN—After 34 years of dedicated services with the United States Postal Service, Curt Anderson will work his final mail route Friday, Sept. 23. Anderson, 62, of Hawarden, said he is just ready to do what he wants in his retirement. Before his retirement ceremony Tuesday, Anderson’s wife, Lycia, told those attending about a long “honey-do list” she has planned for him to complete.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Programming update: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a programming note to pass along Monday morning. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is being held Monday, September 19. Services began at 5 a.m. CT. You can watch it live on KELOXTRA and CW of The Black Hills. Once KELOLAND This...
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
SPENCER’S CLAY COUNTY FAIR SETS RECORDS
INCREASED YOUTH INVOLVEMENT, RECORD FAIRGOER SPENDING, ADDED EXHIBITOR PARTICIPATION, LARGE CROWDS, AND GREAT WEATHER PROPELLED THE 2022 CLAY COUNTY FAIR TO NEW RECORDS THIS YEAR. FAIR CEO JEREMY PARSONS SAYS OVERALL FAIR ATTENDANCE TOTALED 325,585 FROM SEPTEMBER 10TH THROUGH THE 18TH, A 17.4% INCREASE OVER 2021. PARSONS SAYS FAIRGOER SPENDING...
Richard Switzer, 82, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Richard "Dick" Switzer, 82, of Sioux Center, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Sioux Center Health. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hull, with the Rev. Owen Hoegh officiating. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at...
Andrew 'Andy' Miedema
Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August. Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041. Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen)...
Tasting Through the Orchard
Fall is all about flavor. One such flavor of fall is apples. And while it is hard to beat the fresh flavor of an apple just picked from the tree, Nystrom Orchard is committed to helping people explore a larger variety of ways to enjoy nature’s fall treat. They...
Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Sioux Center
A crash just west of Sioux Center early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured.
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
Times Square to feature Bouza
HAWARDEN—Ruby Bouza of Hawarden will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society’s Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective...
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
Longtime Sioux City musician to be memorialized at Old Brass Rail jam session
SIOUX CITY -- A veteran musician will be remembered at a special band jam, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, at The Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St. Drummer John "Johnny" Bekish, 66, died in Sioux City on Aug. 24. After being on the road with various bands for more than...
DOWNTOWN TAILGATE PARTY TO BE HELD NEAR RE-MAX CITY CENTER
PART OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL BECOME A FOOTBALL PARTY ZONE IN TWO WEEKS WITH A COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATE PARTY ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. SPOKESMAN JEFF CARLSON OF RE/MAX PREFERRED SAYS IT WILL BE FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 6:00 P.M. AT 4TH AND JONES STREETS:. TAILGATE1 OC………..THE DAY. :10...
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
