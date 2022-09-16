Read full article on original website
Howard Landon
Howard Austin Leslie Landon, 87, passed away on September 15, 2022 in Jerseyville. He was born on July 17, 1935 to Leslie Austin & Kathleen (Barnes) Landon at the Landon family farm on the south side of Jerseyville. He married Carolyn “Sue” McClary on November 26, 1960 in Jerseyville and together they shared over 60 years of marriage. Howard was the Director of the Tax Department at Abbott Laboratories in Chicago. Sue and Howard returned to Jerseyville in 1992 and established the Homeridge Bed & Breakfast. Howard was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was an elder, he was the County Board Chairman, member of the Republican Party, member of Westlake Country Club, member of ATO Fraternal Organization, and the Tri-County Antique Club. Howard is survived by his children: Craig Landon and Lynn (Rocky) Poglajen, both of Jerseyville; his grandchildren: Grant Currie (fiancé: Veronica Coyte-Webster) of California, Neal Currie of Colorado, and Caleb Currie of St. Louis; his sister: Jean Wallace; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Vivian Landon, Charles (Cindy) McClary, Larry (Donna) McClary, Katherine McClary-Smith, and Liz (Tom) Stanfill; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers: Herb Landon and William (Georgina) Landon, and his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Harold Wallace and JoAnn (Leonard) Martin. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 11:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery and Pastor Jeff Ott will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Carolyn Kopp
Carolyn Sue Kopp, 90, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Granite City and Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 7:46 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born November 13, 1931 in Glenallen, Missouri, a daughter of the late Carroll Benjamin and Mildred (McLane)...
Rev. Donald Clark
Rev. Donald M. Clark, 92, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 17, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 16, 1929 in Gideon, Missouri, to Everett and Pearl (McGowan) Clark. On August 26, 1948, Donald and Elsie Schuessler were married in Arkansas. Don was ordained as a...
Edward Cornell
Dr. Edward Hugh Cornell, 89, died at 8:10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 8, 1933 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Hugh Monet and Helen Amanda (Kopelke) Cornell. He was raised in Park Ridge and attended Northwestern University’s Fienberg School of Medicine, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine in General Surgery (1958), achieving first in his class. He completed his internship at Cook County Hospital (1959) and residency at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Hospital (1963). On September 17, 1960 in Glenview, IL he married Antoinette Claire Baer. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He relocated in 1965 with his family to Alton, Illinois, where he was the onsite Medical Doctor for Shell Oil Company and partnered in practice with Dr. Robert Anschuetz. Dr. Cornell played many roles over the years, including acting as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery for Alton Memorial Hospital as well as practicing general surgery at both St. Anthony’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton. He practiced medicine for 42 years, retiring in June of 2003. He was widely respected for his work, beloved by the numerous patients and families he cared for, and was recognized with Alton Memorial’s prestigious Chairman’s Award, among other honors. He had very high standards and was generous with his knowledge, educating those around him, always. He was devoted to his work and took pride in providing the best care possible. He used to say ‘God was the great physician. I’m just trying to help.’
Jack Morton
Jack L. Morton, 80, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, passed away on September 15, 2022 at his home. Jack was born June 26, 1942 to the late Bernie Ok and Fay Arminda (Pifer) Morton in Adrian, Michigan. He married the love of his life, Sharon Rushing on November 24, 1961 in Roxana, Illinois, they shared 60 years of marriage.
PHOTOS: Alton 28, Belleville West 7 at Bob Goalby Field in Belleville
Alton High School's football team got its first win of the 2022 season on Friday night. Alton High head football coach David Parker spoke with Nick Darr after the game:. Your browser does not support the audio element.
New route for Bethalto Halloween Parade
The annual Bethalto Halloween Parade will take place the evening of October 25th with a new route. The Bethalto Rotary Club organizes the parade, and Rotary member Alan Winslow says they will use a route similar to the Memorial Day Parade but will travel in the opposite direction. He tells...
Rockin' For Recovery concert is today
A music festival to raise awareness about an issue and shine a light on a local organization helping people takes place later this evening at Bethalto’s Central Park. Rockin' for Recovery is a free event presented by Amare and sponsored by Bickle Electric to honor National Recovery Month. This year it features the music of Anthology: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band.
United Way kicks off 2022 fundraising
The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2022 Community Campaign, celebrating the organization’s 100-year anniversary of helping the St. Louis region, is officially underway. The annual campaign supports programs and organizations across the region including a number that serve people in the Riverbend. Melissa Erker, Director of Government...
L&C offers free construction course, starts Monday
If you are considering a construction career, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course that starts Monday. You will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment, construction-specific math instruction, as well as guidance in exploring construction careers, and job placement assistance. Adult Education...
Duck Pluckers raises more than $200-thousand for new ambulance
The 13th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball raised a record amount of money last weekend for a new ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. The Alton Memorial Hospital Services Foundation raised $203,000 – at least 50 percent more than any other year. More than 350 people...
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
Jerseyville man jailed following gun incident
A Jerseyville man is jailed on a $20,000 bond after allegedly firing several shots at another man Thursday night. 60-year-old Walter E. Law was arrested on a four-wheeler after a brief search of a rural area near Costello Road on Illinois Route 16. Law is charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
