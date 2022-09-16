ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, MS

wcbi.com

Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Marietta, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the temple theatre Saturday and Sunday. The movie, mysterious circumstance the death of Meriwether Lewis, was written and directed by Mississippi native Clarke Richey and filmed in Tishomingo County. Its cast includes Philadelphia native Marcus Dupree and John Schneider, who starred as beau on the Dukes of Hazzard.
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
wcbi.com

Man charged for killing his mother in Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tippah County man is arrested for allegedly killing his mother. Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17th. Robbins was with her son Taylor Wilbanks before going missing according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office. The US Marshals arrest Wilbanks yesterday in Corinth.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
truecrimedaily

Mississippi babysitter arrested after 2-year-old child dies from injuries

CORINTH, Miss. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old babysitter was arrested and charged after two children in her care were hospitalized and one of them died. According to a news release from the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 9:10 p.m. deputies responded to a home to a report of an unresponsive child. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a 2-year-old male victim with bruises and marks.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
FLORENCE, AL
wtva.com

2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS

