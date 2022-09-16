CORINTH, Miss. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old babysitter was arrested and charged after two children in her care were hospitalized and one of them died. According to a news release from the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 9:10 p.m. deputies responded to a home to a report of an unresponsive child. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a 2-year-old male victim with bruises and marks.

ALCORN COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO