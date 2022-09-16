Read full article on original website
Fall is Two Days Away, And Record Heat is Possible in Iowa Today
When I wrote about the latest 80-degree day on record in Iowa last week (October 31), I indicated the 90s might be done for the season. I spoke too soon. The KCRG First Alert weather team says we are on the verge of record heat today!. Let me remind you...
This Midwest Cannibal and Serial Killer Once Lived in Iowa
As we creep closer to October and the holiday of Halloween, one topic that seems to come up at this time of year is serial killers. We seemingly can't get enough. Why did they do it? What turned them into monsters with no regard for human life? A new Netflix movie that debuts tomorrow takes a look at one of the most infamous serial killers ever. And what many people don't know is that he spent part of his childhood right here in Iowa.
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Why Do Iowa Farmers Paint Their Barns Red?
Imagine the most picturesque barns you have seen while driving through the countryside of Iowa. For a lot of people, that barn will have a similar characteristic to it… it’s red. Growing up, every time we drew a farm or saw cartoons of farms, the barns were easily...
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
ourquadcities.com
Panelists talk risks, rewards of carbon dioxide pipeline from Iowa to Illinois
A whistleblower brings concerns to Congress about your security on social media. The president makes a big re-commitment to fight cancer. And a pipeline to transfer carbon dioxide from Iowa to Illinois generates concerns from environmentalists. We talk about that this morning with a couple of former Iowa state representatives:...
Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
thecomeback.com
Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
Sioux City Journal
Franken denies allegations made by ex-campaign staffer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken denied allegations that he grabbed and kissed a former campaign staffer without her consent after the conservative news website Iowa Field Report detailed a police report alleging unwanted advances. According to the report, the person, assumed to be...
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
KBUR
GoFundMe campaign for Iowa human trafficking victim reaches $500,000
Des Moines, IA- A GoFundMe Campaign for an Iowa human trafficking victim convicted of killing a man who allegedly raped her repeatedly has reached over $500,000. The Des Moines Register reports that the GoFundMe created to support 17-year-old Pieper Lewis reached $500,000 Friday. Lewis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and...
KCRG.com
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada
Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
bleedingheartland.com
Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government
Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
