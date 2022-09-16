Read full article on original website
Times News
Palmerton, Jim Thorpe mayors help food pantries
Palmerton Area High School students assist Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko, far left, and Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann, far right, in collecting canned goods before the Palmerton-Jim Thorpe football game Friday night. The canned goods will be distributed between the food pantries in both communities. As a result of the 54-29 Blue Bomber victory in the game, Sofranko will have to wear Palmerton attire at Jim Thorpe’s next council meeting, Oct. 13, to pay off a friendly wager he made with Herrmann. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Curaleaf opens marijuana dispensary on Airport Road in Lehigh County
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A new marijuana dispensary is open in Lehigh County. Curaleaf Allentown, at 1801 Airport Road in Hanover Township, held a "soft opening" on Saturday. Soft openings provide a preview of a store and help management evaluate operations. A ceremonial grand opening will be held Sept. 29.
pahomepage.com
Schuylkill County non-profit holds annual candlelit walk
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The goal of one Schuylkill County non-profit is to raise awareness about drug addiction and overdose. “There is always hope. You can recover, there is help. There’s a support system, you know. Whatever you think you don’t have, you actually do have with us,” said Tammy Rusnock-Kline, a volunteer for Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 17, 1962
The frog jumping contest sponsored by the Marion Hose Company of Jim Thorpe at its annual outing yesterday at Tommy Schaffer’s Barn along Lentz Trail was won by Elmer Highland, popularly known as Susquehanna Street service station operator. His entry won the unique event which was witnessed by an...
Times News
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Times News
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-19
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. MONROE COUNTY, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Times News
Gorgeous day for classic cars in McAdoo
Sunday’s perfect weather drew 200 classic and antique vehicles to the 36th Annual Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show sponsored by the AACA Anthracite Region Chapter, Hazleton. The event was at the Tri-County Little League Field in McAdoo. According to treasurer Dave Bielen of Hometown, an additional 500 car enthusiasts attended. The event featured food, a DJ and live music by The Legends Band. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
$1 million lottery winner sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — A store in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. The Boyer’s Food Markets store in Lansford gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Watch live...
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
Times News
State police at Bethlehem
Erica Rosado, 37, of Bethlehem, was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 30 on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, according to police. State police at the Bethlehem barracks said she was driving an Acura RDX that was involved in the crash with an unknown vehicle. Police did not provide any other details of the incident.
Mountain bike competition held in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — Rubber wheels turned, kicking up dust as dozens of Mountain bike riders looked to catch some air at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton. "Have fun. Try not to take it too serious, but you know we're all kinda chasing the podium deep deep inside," said Karin Reeve, New Jersey.
Pocono Raceway holds lantern festival
LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos. Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway. The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow property on Maple Street, $1. Andrew T. Mitchler to Terry L. Duschak Jr., 744 Main Road, Lehighton, property at 744 Main Road, $285,000. Jim Thorpe. Aaron B. Bedford to Aaron B. Bedford, 48 W. Seventh St.,...
Lane restriction scheduled on I-81 northbound
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday night. The lane restriction will begin at mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The work is scheduled to take place through Thursday, September 22. Construction will take place nightly from 7:00 […]
Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area
HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no more using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton...
Times News
Schuylkill Walk In Center creates art education center
The Schuylkill Walk In Art Center recently revealed its new Art Education Center and has rolled out a full schedule of classes for adults and children. “Our class schedule is a mix of what we are calling ‘core’ classes and one or two-night classes for special projects or those classic Paint ’n Sips,” said Heather Butler, the WIAC’s education coordinator.
