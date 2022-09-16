Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million dollar project...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
doorcountydailynews.com
Improvements coming to three Door County Parks
You may have to wait until next year to utilize them, but the Door County Parks Department just started work to upgrade the facilities at three parks this week. Old steel-constructed restrooms at the Ahnapee State Trail County Park south of Sturgeon Bay and the Meridian County Park north of Jacksonport are being removed and replaced this fall. Door County Parks and Facilities Director Wayne Spritka says new bulk pit toilets will be installed at those two parks and the new Plum Bottom County Park that opened this past spring.
Enjoy Luxury by the Lake at Family-Friendly Blue Harbor Resort
Blue Harbor Resort offers luxury on the lake, not far from home. The resort is located in Sheboygan, Wisconsin overlooking Lake Michigan, a few minutes from downtown Sheboygan. The resort is a 2.5 hour drive from Rockford, Illinois. *Disclaimer: Our stay at Blue Harbor Resort was sponsored. Our opinions are...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: More coffee competition; adaptive reuse on Court Street; Can Winnebago supervisors shut (themselves) up?
Welcome to the Sept. 19 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 35th issue of 2022. Can Winnebago County supervisors shut (themselves) up?. More coffee competition coming to town. Scooter’s Coffee, a Nebraska-based chain that...
dailydodge.com
State Patrol Announces Completion of Fallen Officer Memorial
(Wisconsin) A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight state troopers who lost their lives on duty. The memorial lists the names of eight troopers killed throughout the 83-year-history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve the people of Wisconsin. This is the first memorial dedicated solely in their honor. Trooper Trevor Casper is one of the troopers listed on the Memorial. He was 21-years-old on March 24th, 2015, when he lost his life. He was following a vehicle driven by a suspect from a bank robbery and murder that occurred earlier in the day. Before the backup could arrive, the suspect opened fire on Trooper Casper. Though wounded, he was able to return fire and kill the suspect before succumbing to his fatal injuries. The gun battle occurred in Fond du Lac.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Begins Annual K9 Wreath Sale
If you are looking for some new Christmas decorations and would like to support local law enforcement, the Manitowoc Police Department is here to help. The annual K9 Wreath Sale is now underway. The Manitowoc Police Department has once again teamed up with Honeymoon Acre’s Greenhouse to offer holiday wreaths,...
seehafernews.com
Plymouth Arts Center Invites Artists to Register for En Plein Air Competition
The Plymouth Arts Center is looking for artists to take part in their annual Paint the Towns in Fall Color, En Plein Air (outdoor painting) competition. Midwest artists are invited to register by September 30th to take advantage of the promotional rate of $45; after Sept. 30th the fee will be $50.
seehafernews.com
Fire in a Garbage Can Spreads to Green Bay Garage
A garage fire in Green Bay yesterday morning (September 18th) reportedly began in a nearby garbage can. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home on Chicago Street at around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a garage fire. Crews arrived to find a fire...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fall tire collection begins Monday in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — Fall tire collection for Kaukauna residents begins Monday, Sept. 19 and runs through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 on regularly scheduled garbage collection days. The Street Department will collect a maximum of four tires from each location; rims must be removed. Tires still mounted on rims will not...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
wearegreenbay.com
Former officer announces write-in candidacy for Brown County Sheriff
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With November elections approaching quickly, candidates are already busy campaigning for votes, and one Brown County local has announced his decision to run as a write-in candidate for sheriff. David VanVonderen, a former officer, is aiming to replace sheriff Todd Delain, who has held...
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
seehafernews.com
Cemetery Cleanup
Fall cleanup time has arrived for Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. The cemetery division is requesting the public’s help in clearing all summer decorations by the first of October. Any items not removed by then will be disposed of and any perennials on gravesites will be cut down to ground level. Winter decorations should not be placed until November 15th.
seehafernews.com
Maritime Metro Transit Reduced Service Hours Beginning Next Week
Manitowoc’s public bus service will be changing its hours starting next week. Maritime Metro has announced that due to staffing shortages, they will be going to an hourly schedule on routes 2, 3, 4, and 6. Dan Koski, the City’s Director of Public Infrastructure says it is not clear...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
