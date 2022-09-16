Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
'Jalen Ramsey bailed me out' — Cooper Kupp speaks with Laura Okmin on the Rams' close win against the Falcons
Cooper Kupp spoke with Laura Okmin on the Los Angeles Rams' win against the Atlanta Falcons. "Glad we walked off the field with a victory, but we have a lot of things to fix up."
Nick Chubb's touchdown amazingly lost the Browns' Week 2 game against the New York Jets
Nick Chubb scored a massive touchdown for his fantasy managers when he crashed into the end zone to give his Cleveland Browns a 30-17 lead over the New York Jets with just 1:55 left in their Week 2 showdown. And, somehow, he managed to doom his Browns to a loss in the process.
New York Giants Report Card: High Grades for 19-16 Win vs. Panthers
The grades are in following the New York Giants' 19-16 Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers
FOX Sports
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on Daniel Jones' leadership in Giants 19-16 victory
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston discuss Daniel Jones' leadership qualities after the New York Giants moved to 2-0 by defeating the Carolina Panthers. They also talked about Xavier McKinney doing it on the defensive end all game.
Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Postgame News
The New York Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start on the 2022 regular season. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has to be feeling pretty good this weekend. According to Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the team's first-year head coach has his own postgame locker room celebration song. It's...
FOX Sports
49ers' Trey Lance injury update: 'He'll likely need plates and screws to stabilize the ankle joint' — Dr. Matt Provencher
Dr. Matt Provencher gives his prognosis on San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance's ankle injury. "He'll likely need plates and screws to stabilize the ankle joint ... but he'll potentially be available for an end-of-season run with the 49ers."
Giants take down Panthers in Week 2: Here's how Twitter reacted
The New York Giants came into Week 2 feeding off the dramatic Week 1 victory against the Tennessee Titans as they started their home campaign against the Carolina Panthers. The Giants benefitted from two takeaways on the Panthers’ first two drives but were only able to come away with six points from those takeaways, and that was all they would get the entire half.
ESPN
Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh
CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3
With Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season set to wrap up tonight with a doubleheader on “Monday Night Football”, we’re already looking ahead to the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups going into Week 3. After a lengthy list for Week 2, we’re trimmed things down...
FOX Sports
Trey Lance undergoes season ending ankle surgery, 49ers turn to Jimmy G | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss the San Francisco 49ers turning to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance suffered a season ending ankle injury vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The cast decides the 49ers brass should feel with Lance's injury.
Nova York: Knicks Bring Back Jalen Brunson Teammate Ryan Arcidiacono
Brunson and Arcidiacono have plenty of victorious experiences at MSG to draw upon.
Cleveland Browns fans are already tailgating ahead of New York Jets game
The Cleveland Browns have not started 2-0 in 29 years, and had not started 1-0 since 1994. Yet tomorrow the Browns have the chance to reach the feat of consecutive wins to start the season as the New York Jets come to First Energy Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Not only that, but superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has the chance to pass Clay Matthews Jr. as the franchise’s career sack leader this week.
Michael Kay’s bold Aaron Judge contract prediction feels ominous for Yankees
It’s upsetting that Aaron Judge being on pace for a record-setting season has partially been interrupted by his impending free agency, as well as the New York Yankees’ epic slide since the All-Star break, but how about a break from all that?. Just kidding! Never a break from...
Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 2 win
The New York Giants prevailed against the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, in their home opener in East Rutherford. This game was brutal to watch as both teams committed many errors and could not get anything going offensively. Nevertheless, excitement surrounding this team will continue as the Giants are now 2-0 and first in the NFC East.
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
FOX Sports
Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
Commanders elevate 2 from practice squad, Jonathan Allen now questionable for Week 2
The Washington Commanders made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who injured his groin in last week’s win vs. Jacksonville, was off Friday’s final injury report, indicating he would play. However, on Saturday, the Commanders added Allen to the injury report, making him questionable for the Week 2 game.
