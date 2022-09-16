ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Football
The Spun

Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Postgame News

The New York Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start on the 2022 regular season. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has to be feeling pretty good this weekend. According to Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the team's first-year head coach has his own postgame locker room celebration song. It's...
Wink Martindale
ESPN

Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh

CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Browns fans are already tailgating ahead of New York Jets game

The Cleveland Browns have not started 2-0 in 29 years, and had not started 1-0 since 1994. Yet tomorrow the Browns have the chance to reach the feat of consecutive wins to start the season as the New York Jets come to First Energy Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Not only that, but superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has the chance to pass Clay Matthews Jr. as the franchise’s career sack leader this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 2 win

The New York Giants prevailed against the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, in their home opener in East Rutherford. This game was brutal to watch as both teams committed many errors and could not get anything going offensively. Nevertheless, excitement surrounding this team will continue as the Giants are now 2-0 and first in the NFC East.
NFL
FOX Sports

Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders elevate 2 from practice squad, Jonathan Allen now questionable for Week 2

The Washington Commanders made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who injured his groin in last week’s win vs. Jacksonville, was off Friday’s final injury report, indicating he would play. However, on Saturday, the Commanders added Allen to the injury report, making him questionable for the Week 2 game.
WASHINGTON, DC

