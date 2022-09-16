Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
European Market Sees Massive Decline Amid Crypto Bear
The crypto bear market has had a significant impact on investing patterns across the space. Where the interest peaked in the bull market of 2021, the reverse was the case during the bear trend of 2022. In light of this, there has been an impact on the download numbers of crypto exchange apps across the space. In particular, the download numbers of crypto apps across the European market.
Four Stories From Argentina, Where Bitcoin And Crypto Rule The Land
In current-day Argentina inflation is no joke and prices change every day. That means it’s fertile ground for bitcoin and crypto adoption. “The central bank has warned repeatedly about the risk of investing in volatile digital currencies, and some adopters are taking it carefully,” says Reuters. Once in a blue moon, mainstream media reports on bitcoin and crypto in a relatively positive light, and Argentina inspired one of those rare articles.
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
Investment Opportunity with New 3nm ASIC Miners
If you are looking for an opportunity to invest in crypto mining, you have undoubtedly landed in the right place. Bitramo is quickly emerging as a popular crypto investment destination with its three mining rigs Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X that can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero like no other product in the market. These miners have already carved a niche with their excellent performance, high profitability, and ease of use.
Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For: Big Eyes, Shiba Inu And Chiliz
A common question among cryptocurrency enthusiasts is “How To Invest in The Bear Market?” Experts believe that cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be excellent investments in the 2022 bear market. In this article, we’ll examine why experts think Big Eyes (BIG), Shibu...
POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair
September 20th, 2022, Singapore: Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users...
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
Could Swapping Solana Land You A 365 days Jail Term? Popular Crypto Big Eyes Coin and Avalanche Appear To Be Safe
With the dramatic rise of altcoins and trading, some people would probably be engaging in the counter-trading of cryptocurrency. Mark Alexander, a trader of Bitcoin (BTC) just got jail time for doing this. This could happen to anyone with any token, like Solana (SOL), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) or even...
British FCA Authority Declares FTX Exchange As Unauthorized Company
While global authorities are on their toes, FCA, the British financial watchdog, also remains active due to the risks involved in cryptocurrencies. On Friday, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a note to highlight unauthorized business companies operating in the UK. The announcement hit the Sam Bankman-Fried-led exchange, FTX, and declared the platform offers service without getting authorization from the authority.
LBank Partners with Radio Caca to Bring an Inclusive 3D Metaverse to Users
World-leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank announces a partnership with Radio Caca’s United States of Mars Metaverse (USM) after recently revealing plans to set up a virtual HQ. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet that will allow users to interact with the LBank ecosystem in the virtual world, thereby —...
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
NFTY Token (NFTY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFTY Token (NFTY) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Offering a new system for web 3.0 user management,...
Uniglo (GLO) Will Bring DeFi On Ethereum (ETH) To New Levels, Like Aave (AAVE) Once Did
DeFi remains the most exciting and fastest-growing economic sphere. However, it faces its greatest challenge to date. DeFi must evolve beyond its current state. It must become a useful tool and integrate itself within the larger financial framework instead of remaining a place where people that already own digital assets generate yield. This will remain a core function of DeFi, but to expand, it must provide value to the current legacy systems.
Big Eyes: A New Coin That Incorporates Sustainability like Solana and Axie Infinity
The constant hype around meme coins usually lasts for a few months before it is thrown on the back burner. This happens because most of them lack sustainability. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that will integrate sustainability into its system and practical applications. Generally, the...
Bitcoin Mining Company Bitfarms Kickstarts Megafarm Operations In Argentina
Bitfarms’ megafarm Bitcoin facility situated in Argentina is now online and already contributing to the overall hashrate of the Bitcoin network. This after the farm, which started its construction on October 2021, was finally unveiled and started operating last September 16. Currently, the facility, in its first phase, is generating 10 megawatts (MW) of mining power.
Worthy Gems In The DeFi Market – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano and FTX Token
Since the onset of the cryptocurrency market, several innovations have emerged. Crypto paved the way for projects such as the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, trading and blockchain technology. Blockchain technology further birthed an ecosystem that offers a reputable level of security in transaction capacity. This ecosystem is known as Decentralized Finance which is known as DeFi for short.
Goldman Sachs lays off 25 bankers in Asia - Bloomberg
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has laid off at least 25 bankers in Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter, as volatility in capital markets stifles dealmaking across sectors.
The Most Important Retirement Table You'll Ever See
Becoming a millionaire may be much more possible than you ever imagined.
Apple will raise App Store prices in more than 25 countries
Apple has announced that App Store prices are about to go up in various regions worldwide. The most notable area is the European Union, which will see price hikes in all the countries that use the euro. Other significant markets will also see similar App Store price changes, including Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam.
