Pellston schools to offer free food to students at all home sporting events

PELLSTON — Pellston Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Seelye said he wants to make sure his students are being fed well. That means not only making food available to them, but also ensuring that it’s healthy food that will keep them energized and happy.

He works in a good district for it.

Free food for students isn’t something that’s new to Pellston. Students have been able to receive free breakfasts and lunches since 2019, earning an extension for the federal program this year. The district even hired a health and nutrition coach, Amy Beach, to make sure the foods kids are receiving are good for them.

But this week, Seelye was able to take that goal even further by providing free food to Pellston students during home sporting events.

At Tuesday night’s volleyball game, Seelye and Beach were able to serve 49 meals for free.

“(Tuesday) was one of my best nights in education, to know that our kids had a healthy meal and didn't have to wait until they got home to get it,” Seelye said.

Students were able to get meals made up of turkey and cheese wraps, cherry tomatoes from a local farm and homemade chocolate cake.

Subcribe:Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Now, the district will be offering free meals during all home games through December. The option may be extended if the pilot program works.

The funding for the program came from a $25,000 food access grant the district received from the Northwest Michigan Health Department. Last year, some of the money was used to offer cooking classes at the high school and to open a food pantry, but the remaining $16,000 is being put towards this new program, Seelye said.

Through the rest of 2022, all Pellston students from preschool through 12th grade will be able to receive free meals at all home middle school volleyball games, high school volleyball games, middle school football games, and high school football games.

While food will be taken care of at Friday’s Pellston homecoming game, with hot dogs being provided to all attendees by the Community Foundation, Beach will still be stepping in to help supplement the meals with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

She emphasized the importance of getting food locally to ensure foods don’t lose their nutrients while they’re being transported. She’s also incorporated more scratch cooking into the Pellston kitchens, meaning there are less preservatives and less unnecessary ingredients, allowing people to have more confidence that they know what they’re eating.

Beach and Seelye both said their experiences as parents means that ensuring students are eating healthy is a high priority for them.

Beach said when she used to bring her younger children to their older son’s sporting events, she would pack a full cooler because she didn’t want them eating the food from concession stands.

Beach said Seelye brought the idea to her last year, and she was very excited to get working on figuring out how to make feeding kids at sporting events a possibility.

Seelye said being a dad with children who were in extracurricular activities and athletics made it harder to plan a day’s worth of meals, which helped him think of this idea.

“My daughters were involved in activities and athletics, and waking up in the morning, and getting to school, and then sometimes having to stay a little while after school and go to practice — it's hard to pack and plan and have healthy meals,” he said.

While Beach is working to help assemble meals and come up with healthy menus for students, she noted the importance of having support to make it possible to feed all the students, including grants and private donations.

“We have a very involved community that cares that their kids are eating better, and I just feel like it's this big group effort to get our kids healthier,” Beach said. “It's really like a dream come true — to be able to offer a healthy meal at a concession stand is just literally unheard of."