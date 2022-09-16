ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

State Patrol is urging extra caution on the roads Saturday for Fall Flood Run

By Laura Oakes, Steve Simpson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgVv3_0hyUeknU00

State public safety officials are urging caution Saturday as thousands of motorcyclists hit the roads along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers.

It’s a year where motorcycle fatalities are up substantially. Department of Public Safety numbers show 73 riders have died so far compared to 56 at this time last year, and 39 in 2019.

Thousands of bikes will once again head along the river on Highway 35 in Wisconsin or Highway 61 in Minnesota for what is now one of the oldest and largest motorcycle runs in the country.

The annual Fall Flood Run began in 1965 when bikers descended upon Winona to fill sand bags, a year that saw record flooding across large portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin. It's continued over the years as a charity event, this year benefiting Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson says they'll also be on the lookout for impaired drivers. He says drunk or drugged driving is not only dangerous, but also expensive.

“Probably $20,000 by the time you’re done with court fees, the fines, the reinstatement of your license and your increased insurance rate as well,” says Christianson.

The State Patrol says that due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge. They recommend you always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes, give riders room by maintaining a three-second following distance and check blind spots and drive at safe speeds.

The Fall Flood Run route spans from Minnesota into Wisconsin. Stops along the route will include Red Wing Barrel House in Minnesota and Rumors on the River in Wisconsin.

Find more information on the Fall Flood Run here.

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Storms could fire near and east of the Twin Cities after midnight

We’re nearly three weeks into meteorological fall, and astronomical fall begins Thursday at 8:03 p.m. with the autumnal equinox. Yet summery weather patterns linger in Minnesota this year. Monday afternoon features a few scattered rain and thunderstorms from near Grand Forks, N.D., eastward to Red Lake Falls, Minn. You...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Motorists Beware: Fall Flood Run is this weekend

The Department of Transportation offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin would like to remind the public to use caution this weekend when driving along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers as motorcyclists ride in the Fall Flood Run on Saturday. The annual ride historically attracts thousands of riders, taking them on a route between the Twin Cities and Winona. More details: Fall Flood Run.
MINNESOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin 2022 Deer Archery Season Is Underway

The 2022 archery deer season is underway. The Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be safe out in the woods this fall. Hunters should be checking their tree stands before use this year and consider moving them if they’re attached to ash trees due to the emerald ash borer beetle.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking Tuesday storms

City officials urge people to read the information that came with the assessment. You can also challenge the new assessed value. Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officials say it's the first tax assessment by the city since 2004. City leaders say it won't...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State Patrol#Fall Flood Run#Motorcycle Fatalities#The State Patrol
wearegreenbay.com

Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana

(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
State
Mississippi State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Winona, MS
CBS 58

After hurricane damage, Wisconsin Puerto Ricans are looking to help

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hurricane Fiona continues to cause devastation in the Caribbean as it's made landfall in the Dominican Republic. Puerto Ricans are trying to pick up the pieces from the damage there. Organizers of the Puerto Rican Family Festival in Milwaukee say they're starting to hear how bad...
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Thunderstorm chances increase by late afternoon/Saturday evening; Severe weather is possible

Portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin have seen some rain showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Saturday morning. A few spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm are still possible in Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon, then thunderstorm chances increase late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening as a low pressure system pushes into western Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
b93radio.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Announces Outstanding Agriculture Professional Finalists

MADISON – Four individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award finalists and will compete in December for the top honor. The Outstanding Ag Professional Award recognizes members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program who excel in their leadership abilities and involvement...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
nbc15.com

Big temperature changes this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As expected, this rain-maker didn’t turn out to be much as it really weakened as it approached southern Wisconsin last night. A few lingering showers will clear out by late morning, but we’ll struggle to lose the cloud cover. A cold front will sweep through the region later this evening and will bring some storms to northern Illinois, a few of which could clip our Stateline counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”. Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Suntabulous weather returns Monday with big changes as fall arrives this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will begin to clear Sunday night into Monday, as high-pressure slides over Wisconsin to clear skies out for the beginning of the last week of summer. Overnight lows fall into the low 50s. Expect patchy fog to develop Monday morning. Quiet and sunny weather returns to start the work week off with highs warming near the mid to upper 70s.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars

MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Energy assistance applications

West CAP once again has funds available for low to moderate income households in western Wisconsin who need assistance with heating costs, electric costs or are facing energy crisis situations this heating season. The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program is administered by the State of Wisconsin Home Energy Plus Program...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Farmers get creative to plant cover crops

(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
GREEN BAY, WI
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy