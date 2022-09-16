State Patrol is urging extra caution on the roads Saturday for Fall Flood Run

State public safety officials are urging caution Saturday as thousands of motorcyclists hit the roads along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers.

It’s a year where motorcycle fatalities are up substantially. Department of Public Safety numbers show 73 riders have died so far compared to 56 at this time last year, and 39 in 2019.

Thousands of bikes will once again head along the river on Highway 35 in Wisconsin or Highway 61 in Minnesota for what is now one of the oldest and largest motorcycle runs in the country.

The annual Fall Flood Run began in 1965 when bikers descended upon Winona to fill sand bags, a year that saw record flooding across large portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin. It's continued over the years as a charity event, this year benefiting Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson says they'll also be on the lookout for impaired drivers. He says drunk or drugged driving is not only dangerous, but also expensive.

“Probably $20,000 by the time you’re done with court fees, the fines, the reinstatement of your license and your increased insurance rate as well,” says Christianson.

The State Patrol says that due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge. They recommend you always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes, give riders room by maintaining a three-second following distance and check blind spots and drive at safe speeds.

The Fall Flood Run route spans from Minnesota into Wisconsin. Stops along the route will include Red Wing Barrel House in Minnesota and Rumors on the River in Wisconsin.

Find more information on the Fall Flood Run here.