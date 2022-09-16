Leaving behind a legacy of sexual abuse allegations and a handful of great movies that, well, people don’t feel enthusiastic about watching anymore, Woody Allen is retiring from filmmaking. Investors will have to find a new 80-year-old director who keeps making the same movies about old creeps seducing young women while insisting that their ingénues are “very mature for their age” because Allen’s next will be his 50th and final film. Per Variety, the four-time Oscar winner is currently at work on his last film in France. The movie, entitled Wasp 22, will be entirely shot in French and is akin to Match Point. He called the film “exciting, dramatic and also very sinister.” This must be the first time in decades that someone described Allen’s work as “exciting”—though the “very sinister” part is on brand.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO