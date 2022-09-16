Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon halftime report: How's the show doing so far?
House Of The Dragon dropped its fifth episode on Sunday night, which means we’re officially halfway through the first season of this Game Of Thrones prequel. (We did it, everybody!) And that means that it’s high time for The A.V. Club to take a step back and see whether the show is delivering and what, if anything, needs work. So let’s get into it.
As national mourning period ends, 250,000 viewed Queen's lying-in-state
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Some 250,000 mourners filed past Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall in London during her lying-in-state, the government said on Tuesday, as the nation's mourning period ended.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
At the risk of spoiling a secret that was already spoiled by every trailer for House Of The Dragon: The series is about to go through a big time-jump in its next episode, leaping ahead a number of years to continue telling the stories of Westeros’ most miserable families, and while it will be fun to see the horrific old-age makeup on Paddy Considine (the promo for next week’s episode made him look like if Mr. Burns melted), the jump does mean we’ll be losing two actors who are essentially the stars of the show: Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.
A.V. Club
Moonage Daydream's Brett Morgen on capturing the chaos and learning the lessons of David Bowie
After seven years spent digging into archives, searching through mounds of recordings, and viewing untold hours of footage, Brett Morgen managed to pull together the dazzling Moonage Daydream—the first and only film about David Bowie to be approved by the late artist’s estate. Despite its classification as a documentary, the film is hardly an educational or historical vehicle. Rather, it’s a sprawling technicolor experience that allows the viewer to fill in some of the blanks in their understanding of Bowie.
A.V. Club
Unfortunately, Woody Allen will release another movie before he retires
Leaving behind a legacy of sexual abuse allegations and a handful of great movies that, well, people don’t feel enthusiastic about watching anymore, Woody Allen is retiring from filmmaking. Investors will have to find a new 80-year-old director who keeps making the same movies about old creeps seducing young women while insisting that their ingénues are “very mature for their age” because Allen’s next will be his 50th and final film. Per Variety, the four-time Oscar winner is currently at work on his last film in France. The movie, entitled Wasp 22, will be entirely shot in French and is akin to Match Point. He called the film “exciting, dramatic and also very sinister.” This must be the first time in decades that someone described Allen’s work as “exciting”—though the “very sinister” part is on brand.
A.V. Club
Cate Blanchett came up with the idea for her new Documentary Now! episode
After 52 seasons (give or take) of cinematic excellence, Documentary Now! returns on October 19 with a brand-new season and a brand-new set of high-profile guest stars, including Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, Liliane Rovère, Jamie Demetriou, Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies, Harriet Walter, and Tom Jones. And one of the season’s guests is a returning player who happened to spearhead her upcoming episode: Cate Blanchett.
A.V. Club
Confirmed anglophile Stanley Tucci says British actors are more "studious"
Between bouts of the method acting battle, shall we debate English vs. American actors? It’s a small pool relative to the wide world of performers out there, but they’re certainly the ones that dominate Hollywood. And Stanley Tucci, an American actor living overseas, has just weighed in on the topic, so we might as well get into it. C’mon, it’s Stanley Tucci, wouldn’t you follow him down any conversational rabbit hole?
A.V. Club
The next wig thing: Sarah Paulson to star as Gwen Shamblin in The Way Down series
Worrying airline pilots and Emmy hopefuls alike, Sarah Paulson has finally decided on the wig she’ll be wearing for the 2023 television season: late cult leader and large hair aficionado Gwen Shamblin. Per Variety, Paulson will star in a scripted adaptation of HBO’s documentary series about Shamblin and her abusive church, The Way Down.
A.V. Club
Mariah Carey's secret 1995 alt-rock album may finally enter the spotlight
Despite being synonymous with the literal spirit of Christmas today, Mariah Carey didn’t always stay the pop-princess, radio-friendly course. If you’re thinking “I’ll believe it when I see it,” now actually may be the perfect moment: it appears Carey stands to bring one of her most subversive works to the public after almost 30 years, a project her label purposefully tried to bury. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Carey reveals she’s found a version of the mythical 1995 alt-rock album she once believed lost, and has plans to release it to the public.
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar knew the Cruel Intentions reboot was doomed from day one
Once upon a time, there were several attempts to recapture the magic of Cruel Intentions: a prequel movie (starring Amy Adams, of all people, as Kathryn Merteuil); a third sequel film that moved away from the original characters; a jukebox musical; and an NBC series, one which would have brought Sarah Michelle Gellar back as the conniving Kathryn.
A.V. Club
Just kidding: Woody Allen isn't actually gonna retire, he was only thinking about it
Audiences may have been recently deprived of a Batgirl with Brendan Fraser or a vibrant world of animation on streaming, but never fear: Woody Allen wants to make his 50th movie. The director, who had seemingly expressed intentions of retiring in the name of focusing on writing in an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia published over the weekend, has now changed his tune on any purported last hurrah.
