Elkton police seeking public's help in finding Newark man wanted for Aug. 17 homicide

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

A 36-year-old man from Newark is wanted for the Aug. 17 killing of a man in Elkton, Maryland.

The Elkton Police Department said the suspect, identified as Mikal Keller, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Keller had an argument with his former girlfriend — also the mother of his child — on Aug. 17. He then drove at 1:42 a.m. to her house on the 100 block of Rudy Park. There, police said Keller found the woman with their child and another man in an upstairs bedroom. He "confronted" his former girlfriend, according to police, before shooting the man once.

Police said the man was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he later died. Keller ran away and has not been seen since.

A warrant for Keller's arrest from Cecil County District Court lists 15 charges, including first-degree murder, robbery, three counts of second-degree assault and manslaughter.

Elkton police are asking for the public's assistance in this investigation as it enters its second month, as efforts to work with Keller's family to encourage him to turn himself in are "not proving to be beneficial."

Officers advised that Keller has ties to Newark, Wilmington and Philadelphia. Anyone who sees Keller or has information is asked to contact local law enforcement at 911 or call the Elkton Police Department 410-398-4200, ext. 5.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Elkton police seeking public's help in finding Newark man wanted for Aug. 17 homicide

