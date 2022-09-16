ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 19

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
The Charleston Chatter

River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA

Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook. Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.
weisradio.com

High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash

On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
WTVC

Market Street bridge closed Sunday for maintenance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, September 18, 2022 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. EST to no later than 2:00 p.m. EST,...
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Conducting a Juvenile Death Investigation

On Friday evening at approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles. It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.
DeanLand

This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth

PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years

CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
On Target News

Armed Robbery in Estill Springs

Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
On Target News

Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
CarBuzz.com

VW's Chattanooga Plant Is Looking Out For Mother Earth

Volkswagen is looking to lead the electric vehicle segment and plans to dethrone Tesla in the coming years. That's quite a claim, but evidence suggests the German giant is slowly gaining on Musk's carmaker. Vehicles such as the ID.4 are proving popular, and sales should increase now that the electric crossover is built at VW's Chattanooga plant in the USA.
