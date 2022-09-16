Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Movie fan Martin Scorsese thinks Pearl represents “a pure, undiluted love for cinema”
There are few things more coveted in our current cinema landscape than Martin Scorsese’s validation. Disagree? Do yourself the disservice of reading up on the reaction to the 79-year-old filmmaker’s disinterest in superhero movies. As we know, many people take Scorsese’s opinion very seriously. So it’s no surprise that when A24 received Scorsese’s sterling review of Ti West’s latest thriller, Pearl, the studio decided to make it an excellent promotional blurb for the movie. Scorsese wrote:
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. just does not give a crap about its streaming service, huh?
If there’s one thing that distinguishes Warner Bros. Discovery from its various rivals among the big media conglomerates, it’s got to be how sparse a series of fucks the newly merged company seems to give about the concept of streaming. We’ve had plenty of examples of this fucklessness...
Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland
HELSINKI (AP) — Hollywood’s Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter. The Sara Hilden Art Museum, located in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially...
A.V. Club
Blank isn't just for writers, but it specifically channels their fears
For a writer, there are few things more intimidating than the blank page. Creativity at its best comes organically, but books and articles live on deadlines, with a specified amount of copy required by a certain date. It’s this anxiety that’s at the heart of Natalie Kennedy’s film Blank, but it’s far from the only one.
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
Turns out that making Titanic does kind of allow James Cameron to do whatever he wants
In an era of cinema where the blockbuster reigns supreme and most movies feel like a capital-e Event, there’s still only one true king of spectacle: James Cameron. He’s released two of the highest-grossing films of all time, and he didn’t need decades of comic book IP and years of cinematic universe building to do it. Sure, the Avatar movies are expensive and the amount of long-gestating sequels can seem baffling at times. But when you have a track record like that, you deserve a blank check–at least, that’s what Cameron himself thinks.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
At the risk of spoiling a secret that was already spoiled by every trailer for House Of The Dragon: The series is about to go through a big time-jump in its next episode, leaping ahead a number of years to continue telling the stories of Westeros’ most miserable families, and while it will be fun to see the horrific old-age makeup on Paddy Considine (the promo for next week’s episode made him look like if Mr. Burns melted), the jump does mean we’ll be losing two actors who are essentially the stars of the show: Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.
A.V. Club
Looks like that Doctor Sleep sequel is not going to happen
Thanks to a sleepy box office, and definitely not the response to a particularly magic hat, Warner Bros. decided not to move forward with the Doctor Sleep sequel, and director Mike Flanagan would like us all to know that he really regrets it. Responding to some fan art for the proposed sequel on Twitter, Flanagan made it clear that there won’t be another one, despite being “so close.”
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon intimacy coordinator explains her job for skeptics like Sean Bean
Having an intimacy coordinator on set is quickly becoming a common sense practice in Hollywood, but the idea to have an intermediary present for scenes involving sex, nudity, and similarly sensitive acts is still quite new. So new, in fact, that some older actors have reacted negatively to the idea, including Game Of Thrones’ Sean Bean, who argued intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of a scene.
A.V. Club
Oscar watchers on high alert as Spielberg’s The Fabelmans wins TIFF People’s Choice Award
Old Stevie might need to clear some room on the mantle. Per Deadline, the three-time Oscar winner’s autobiographical film, The Fabelmans, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last week, won the coveted People’s Choice Award on Sunday. While winning awards is all well and good, this...
A.V. Club
Viola Davis responds to "Boycott Woman King" controversy
Over the weekend, despite having no recognizable I.P., franchise connections, or a big fighter jet, The Woman King climbed to the top of the box office with a $19 million opening. It was an unlikely success that may not be as flashy as Avengers: Endgame’s $300 million opening, but it is exciting to have an original action epic at the top of the box office for a change. One doesn’t even need to see another movie before seeing The Woman King.
A.V. Club
Trina McGee uncovers why Angela didn't show up in the Boy Meets World finale
Included in ABC’s legendary 1990s TGIF lineup of comedies, Boy Meets World has remained fondly remembered by a generation of kids who got to grow up beside their favorite characters. A highlight for many watchers was seeing the evolution of fan-favorite couple Angela and Shawn, played by Trina McGee and Rider Strong. As the two repeatedly broke up and got together, viewers were heartbroken when they didn’t end up together and Angela left for Europe one episode before the series finale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
The next wig thing: Sarah Paulson to star as Gwen Shamblin in The Way Down series
Worrying airline pilots and Emmy hopefuls alike, Sarah Paulson has finally decided on the wig she’ll be wearing for the 2023 television season: late cult leader and large hair aficionado Gwen Shamblin. Per Variety, Paulson will star in a scripted adaptation of HBO’s documentary series about Shamblin and her abusive church, The Way Down.
A.V. Club
New Oscars producers open up the possibility of streaming
The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences held a big meeting for its literal thousands of members today, announcing, among other things, the folks who’ll be handling next year’s Oscars broadcast: Veteran Academy Awards director Glenn Weiss, and long-time Tony and Super Bowl producer Ricky Kirshner. The pair will be tasked with making sure that the 2023 show runs smoothly, without any, y’know, incidents marring the production.
A.V. Club
Confirmed anglophile Stanley Tucci says British actors are more "studious"
Between bouts of the method acting battle, shall we debate English vs. American actors? It’s a small pool relative to the wide world of performers out there, but they’re certainly the ones that dominate Hollywood. And Stanley Tucci, an American actor living overseas, has just weighed in on the topic, so we might as well get into it. C’mon, it’s Stanley Tucci, wouldn’t you follow him down any conversational rabbit hole?
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar knew the Cruel Intentions reboot was doomed from day one
Once upon a time, there were several attempts to recapture the magic of Cruel Intentions: a prequel movie (starring Amy Adams, of all people, as Kathryn Merteuil); a third sequel film that moved away from the original characters; a jukebox musical; and an NBC series, one which would have brought Sarah Michelle Gellar back as the conniving Kathryn.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Reboot and Andor arrive, Abbott Elementary returns
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 18, to Thursday, September 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Reboot (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.) Created by...
A.V. Club
Remastered Avatar is "looking better than it ever looked," at least according to James Cameron
If you haven’t seen Avatar in a movie theater, it “kinda means you haven’t seen the film,” at least according to writer-director James Cameron. Not that Cameron is the kind of guy who would throw shade at Blu-ray, Disney+, or your 85-inch flat-screen TV—actually, wait, he probably is that kind of guy. Regardless, the filmmaker now firmly believes that the best way to experience his 2009 sci-fi-fantasy blockbuster is with the newly remastered version of the film arriving in theaters Friday in 3D with 4K high-dynamic range.
A.V. Club
Just kidding: Woody Allen isn't actually gonna retire, he was only thinking about it
Audiences may have been recently deprived of a Batgirl with Brendan Fraser or a vibrant world of animation on streaming, but never fear: Woody Allen wants to make his 50th movie. The director, who had seemingly expressed intentions of retiring in the name of focusing on writing in an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia published over the weekend, has now changed his tune on any purported last hurrah.
Comments / 0