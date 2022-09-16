The Leader business updates: neighborhood program, animal adoption special, Fleet Services recognition

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
For Peter Tokar, economic development in McKinney is "ripe for the picking" and "full of opportunity"
Peter Tokar will tell you he has the best job. He works as President and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, which strives to market McKinney as the destination to live and do business. As Tokar puts it, the state of economic development in McKinney is ripe for the picking.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jishnu Chintha, Coppell High School senior and Project Querencia member
Jishnu Chintha is a senior at Coppell High School and the Director of Business and Foundation activities for Project Querencia, a nonprofit focused on fostering a lasting connection with the community it serves. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
For Elizabeth Watkins, forming Refresh Frisco was about addressing a community need
Elizabeth Watkins saw a gap in the community when it came to providing hygiene products for some students, so she founded an organization to address the need. Three years later, Refresh Frisco has grown to support 1,400 students in 84 schools across both Frisco and Little Elm ISDs, providing hygiene products to children who need them. Today, Watkins serves as President and Founder of Refresh Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
The Little Gym, Snapology open children’s discovery center in Flower Mound
The Little Gym and Snapology are joining forces to open its first-ever, state-of-the-art children’s discovery center in Flower Mound, focusing on unique physical and educational activities for children. The center officially opened Saturday, Sept. 17, allowing children and their families to explore their interests while learning cognitive skills or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future
Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy
Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Rachel Joy, Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective
Rachel Joy is the Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective in Lewisville. She is dedicated to making an impact in the community and loves all things creative. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: Pioneer Day, CISD nonprofit, Kaleidoscope returns
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Coppell will have its annual Pioneer Day and the ribbon cutting of the Minyard Store and Gift Shop. Both events will occur at Heritage Park in Coppell. Pioneer Day recalls the history of the city with vintage games, crafts and a petting farm. The Minyard Store is being featured by the Coppell Historical Society on Oct. 15 and both Gretchen and Liz Minyard will be on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot
Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
starlocalmedia.com
Bark in the park, event at the Allen Depot and more in this week's 5 things to do in Allen
Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Sept. 18.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes Monday night
The City of McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Bradley Street, west of Greenville Street/U.S. 380 Intersection, south of Metro Park Drive, and north of Westmoreland Drive.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week
Several local activities are likely to keep you occupied in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week. Take a look below to help finalize your weekly plans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Photo gallery: Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park
Autumn Fest returned to Little Elm Park for its four-day carnival this September, allowing opportunities for the community to immerse themselves in rides, games and live music. This family-friendly event is still going on for one more day this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week
Live music and entertainment opportunities this week provide Little Elm and The Colony residents and visitors with a variety of music genre options to choose from. See below for a list of things to do this week in the Lakeside Journal communities. Lakefront Concert Series continues.
starlocalmedia.com
Hear them roar: Livings, Lady Lions garnering national acclaim on volleyball court
After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission. The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
starlocalmedia.com
Setting the tone: Brignac’s leadership, experience helping to steer Little Elm in right direction
The Little Elm volleyball team seeks a return to its winning ways. After recording 10 wins over the previous two seasons, the Lady Lobos are headed in the right direction. Little Elm is 8-15 so far this season, having already matched its win total from all of last year.
starlocalmedia.com
Football Roundup: Rock Hill wins thriller, Celina edged late by Anna
The Prosper Rock Hill football team's first taste of District 5-6A was a thrilling one Friday night. Quarterback Kevin Sperry found Isaiah Orlandi for a 10-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining in regulation to overtake Denton Braswell for a 50-49 victory in both teams' district opener.
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers fall in district openers
The 7-5A Division I season got underway this week and it was not the start that North Mesquite and West Mesquite were hoping for. Tyler scored a pair of late touchdowns to stun North Mesquite in a 27-23 victory on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina tennis team learning the ropes in inaugural season
For the first time in school history, Celina has a tennis team. The Bobcats expanded their athletics arsenal for the 2022-23 school year, introducing tennis to the mix as part of Class 4A competition. Celina competes in District 10-4A, taking on the likes of Anna, Frisco Panther Creek, Gainesville, Bells, Callisburg and Whitesboro.
starlocalmedia.com
Luster hitting his stride as McKinney's new signal-caller
After a two-year playoff absence, the McKinney football team has its sights set on a return to the postseason. Although it'll mean braving one of the tougher districts in the entire state, one reason for the Lions' optimism is the steadying presence behind center with senior quarterback Keldric Luster now at the helm.
Comments / 0