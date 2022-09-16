ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Jorge
3d ago

Since he's failed at lowering crime, and won't lower taxes, i guess he decided to start tackling the list of public concerns from the bottom up instead? I think global warming has to at the bottom of the list for most citizens.

The Dog
3d ago

Electricity rates sky high crime sky high what did you do in 6 years beside high taxes of 10 billion dollars in the bank not mentioning raining day fund of 3 billion.

Lyn
3d ago

You’re still going to need coal, or even nuclear for those off moments that sun or wind just doesn’t fill the bill…

CBS Minnesota

USDA invests nearly $3 billion in sustainability projects, including dozens in Minnesota and Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visited western Wisconsin Thursday.Tom Vilsack stopped by the Winfield United Innovation Center in River Falls to talk about new investments in sustainability.More than a dozen projects in Minnesota and Wisconsin are among 70 nationwide, splitting nearly $3 billion in funding.The farmer cooperative Trutera is one group getting money. It's a sustainability business of Land-O-Lakes and is working to share resources and information to overcome the challenges of climate change."In partnership with a number of other organizations they'll be able to educate farmers as to steps that can be taken to improve productivity, improve the quality of products being produced, which in turn allows them to go to their customer and say look at this a climate-smart commodity that you can now sell to your customer knowing that it's beneficial to the climate and not detrimental," Vilsack said.Vilsack says the funding for these projects was a one-time thing but says they plan to take what works and roll it into the USDA's regular conservation programs.More than 450 project proposals were submitted by applicants in the first funding pool, causing the USDA to increase its initial $1 billion investment.
RIVER FALLS, WI
wpr.org

As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates

Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
SUPERIOR, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
knsiradio.com

New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
boreal.org

National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
MinnPost

Is the Minnesota governor’s race over?

The latest Survey USA poll for KSTP television finds Gov. Tim Walz with a commanding 18-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen – 51% to 33%. Walz in this survey prevails among three crucial groups of voters by huge margins – women (58% to 30%), independents (53% to 23%) and suburbanites (47% to 35%).
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
CBS Minnesota

NOAA's Minnesota winter outlook will make you shiver

MINNEAPOLIS -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's latest outlook on the upcoming winter paints a grim, and potentially colder, view for much of Minnesota. The report, released Thursday, shows the state facing "below average" temperatures for the months of December, January, and February. When it comes to precipitation, the maps show "equal chances" for what is normal in a common year. "There is time that this forecast could end up changing," NEXT Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said. "But right now, all the signs – the computer models...
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Heavy rain takes aim on northern Minnesota

The big weather story is now the arrival of heavy rain set to begin late tonight. A warm front will lift north from southwest and bring rain. The low has attached to will take its sweet time moving through the Northland. Wet weather will fall through the weekend. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, ponding of water in low-lying areas, and/or minor washouts, especially in areas likely to see the most rain like the Iron Range to the International Border and through the Arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE

