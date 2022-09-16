ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy City, TN

DeanLand

This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth

PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

8th annual Hunger Walk September 24

Monteagle-Sewanee Rotary Club’s 8th annual Hunger Walk will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. The Hunger Walk is raising funds to combat food insecurity in Tennessee’s South Cumberland Plateau region. The 2022 Hunger Walk will take place along the Mountain Goat Trail from La Bella...
SEWANEE, TN
On Target News

Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WINCHESTER, TN
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Armed Robbery in Estill Springs

Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 19

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
luxury-houses.net

Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M

The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Lineup for this year’s 3 Sisters Festival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The 3 Sisters Music Festival isn’t just well regarded for the national bluegrass and roots music acts they bring to the Riverfront. It is also unique because it’s free. This year’s show is on Sept. 30 and October 1st at Ross’s Landing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit

A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
PELHAM, TN
CarBuzz.com

VW's Chattanooga Plant Is Looking Out For Mother Earth

Volkswagen is looking to lead the electric vehicle segment and plans to dethrone Tesla in the coming years. That's quite a claim, but evidence suggests the German giant is slowly gaining on Musk's carmaker. Vehicles such as the ID.4 are proving popular, and sales should increase now that the electric crossover is built at VW's Chattanooga plant in the USA.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

