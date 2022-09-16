Read full article on original website
Related
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
Old Timers Day Starts with Bingo on Sept. 30 and Activities All Day Saturday Oct. 1
Food and craft vendors all day, Free Petting Zoo, Free Kids games, Free Cake walk, Free Ice Cream eating contest, Free Digital Scavenger hunt, Free pumpkin bounce house and the 1st ever Duck Hunt presented by 93.9 The Duck. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and...
Grundy County Herald
8th annual Hunger Walk September 24
Monteagle-Sewanee Rotary Club’s 8th annual Hunger Walk will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. The Hunger Walk is raising funds to combat food insecurity in Tennessee’s South Cumberland Plateau region. The 2022 Hunger Walk will take place along the Mountain Goat Trail from La Bella...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Mobile Household Hazardous Waste Collection Service
BEDFORD COUNTY – BEDFORD COUNTY AGRICULTURAL CENTER, 2119 MIDLAND RD., SHELBYVILLE, 8 A.M.-NOON. THE CONTACT IS DIANE FORBES AT (931) 684-4651. MAURY COUNTY – MAURY COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT, 1233 LAWSON WHITE DR., COLUMBIA, 8 A.M.-1 P.M. THE CONTACT IS DOUG GILES AT (931) 375-6400. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Present "V8's In The Village" And Great Race Ride-Along
This year’s wide range of family-friendly activities at the Third Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on October 14-16 in Tennessee’s Scenic City will include a celebration of American "V8’s in the Village" in West Village. Also added to the festivities will be rides on the streets of downtown...
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County
With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
wgnsradio.com
After 1 Collapsed Lung and Two Weeks in the NICU, Murfreesboro Baby is Home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - It was a day of celebration and love for Kara Forge, who was 33 weeks pregnant. Kara’s family gathered together to throw her a shower for her soon-to-be son. Little did they know, he would be arriving just hours later. That evening, she was getting ready for bed and noticed she was bleeding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
McMinnville neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
Armed Robbery in Estill Springs
Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 19
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
WTVCFOX
Woman rescued on Lookout Mountain after crashing bicycle on remote trail
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who crashed her bike and fell on a remote trail on Lookout Mountain Friday afternoon. CFD spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says the woman crashed at about 1 p.m. on Guild Trail, in the vicinity of Ruby Falls. Firefighters were told the woman...
crossvillenews1st.com
HOW MANY DUI ARRESTS WERE MADE IN LOCAL AREA COUNTIES IN 2021? HERE’S THE COUNT
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
luxury-houses.net
Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M
The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
WDEF
Lineup for this year’s 3 Sisters Festival
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The 3 Sisters Music Festival isn’t just well regarded for the national bluegrass and roots music acts they bring to the Riverfront. It is also unique because it’s free. This year’s show is on Sept. 30 and October 1st at Ross’s Landing.
Grundy County Herald
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
VW's Chattanooga Plant Is Looking Out For Mother Earth
Volkswagen is looking to lead the electric vehicle segment and plans to dethrone Tesla in the coming years. That's quite a claim, but evidence suggests the German giant is slowly gaining on Musk's carmaker. Vehicles such as the ID.4 are proving popular, and sales should increase now that the electric crossover is built at VW's Chattanooga plant in the USA.
Comments / 0