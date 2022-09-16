Driver Under Influence Crashes Into House In Somers, Police Say

Nathan Benis, age 35, was arrested after allegedly crashing into a Somers home Thursday, Sept. 15. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police/Google Maps street view

An allegedly impaired driver is facing charges after crashing his car into a Connecticut home.

State police in Tolland County were called just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with reports of a car crash at a home in Somers, located near Springfield Road and Bugbee Lane.

Troopers determined that the 35-year-old driver, Nathan Benis, of Longmeadow in Hampden County, Massachusetts, had failed to obey a stop sign and drove across both lanes of Springfield Road.

His 2018 Audi A4 then drove across the home’s front lawn before striking a brick wall and slamming into a parked car, police said.

The other car was unoccupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries, according to police.

Benis failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on charges of failing to maintain proper lane and operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He was later released on a $500 cash bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

