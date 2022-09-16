PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO