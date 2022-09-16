ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Navajo Nation’s largest school district gets first electric busses

PHOENIX – The Navajo Nation has now received the first of three electric busses to help its largest school district become more energy and fiscally efficient. “Chinle Unified School District is always a leader, so we like that, being first,” Chinle Unified School District Superintendent, Quincey Natay told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense

The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you

PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
Motorious

Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger

Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KSLTV

4.4 magnitude earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

ARIZONA — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. It is not known if there were any damages...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend

ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
NOGALES, AZ
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Rafi Law Group relocates headquarters to Biltmore Corridor

PHOENIX — Rafi Law Group relocated its corporate headquarters in Phoenix to the Biltmore Corridor, the group announced this week. The Arizona-based firm prevalent in advertisements around the Valley moved into a 21,997 square-foot office complex on the corner of 24th Street and Highland Avenue, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Army to conduct training exercises in metro Phoenix this week

PHOENIX – Army training exercises are scheduled to be conducted in metro Phoenix this week, authorities said Monday. Soldiers will take part in essential training for air and ground operations in a realistic environment in and near Phoenix and Peoria from Tuesday to Friday, the Phoenix Police Department announced.
PHOENIX, AZ

