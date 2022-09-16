Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Navajo Nation’s largest school district gets first electric busses
PHOENIX – The Navajo Nation has now received the first of three electric busses to help its largest school district become more energy and fiscally efficient. “Chinle Unified School District is always a leader, so we like that, being first,” Chinle Unified School District Superintendent, Quincey Natay told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
KTAR.com
Arizona receives $10 million from infrastructure law to reduce wildfire risk
PHOENIX — Arizona will receive over $10 million from the 2021 infrastructure law to reduce the risk of wildfires on nearly 10,000 acres of land across the state, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Monday. The funding will help increase fuel treatments in areas with high wildfire hazards,...
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you
PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — A long-awaited Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange opened Friday in Gilbert, an Arizona Democrat accused a lawmaker of using misogynistic behavior and profane language and a human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase with two children in her vehicle. Here are some of the biggest...
KTAR.com
First-of-its-kind Mesa research center is asking for the public’s help on vaccine research
PHOENIX — Community members in the city of Mesa now have the opportunity to take part in advancing modern medicine. Centricity Research is a clinical research center that uses already manufactured vaccines and tests them through participant studies to gather evidence on efficacy, dosage requirements, and antibody levels. “What...
AZFamily
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Poorest Big Cities
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the country's poorest big cities.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger
Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
KSLTV
4.4 magnitude earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
ARIZONA — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. It is not known if there were any damages...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend
ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
AZFamily
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices
Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
KTAR.com
Rafi Law Group relocates headquarters to Biltmore Corridor
PHOENIX — Rafi Law Group relocated its corporate headquarters in Phoenix to the Biltmore Corridor, the group announced this week. The Arizona-based firm prevalent in advertisements around the Valley moved into a 21,997 square-foot office complex on the corner of 24th Street and Highland Avenue, according to a press release.
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
KTAR.com
Army to conduct training exercises in metro Phoenix this week
PHOENIX – Army training exercises are scheduled to be conducted in metro Phoenix this week, authorities said Monday. Soldiers will take part in essential training for air and ground operations in a realistic environment in and near Phoenix and Peoria from Tuesday to Friday, the Phoenix Police Department announced.
