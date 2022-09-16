Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Praises Lamar Jackson During Ravens - Dolphins Game: "No. 8 Has Gone To Another Level."
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of running the ball at a high level and throwing accurately as well. He has won a unanimous MVP award during the 2019 NFL season and has already led the Baltimore Ravens to a win over the Jets this season.
Commanders' Darrick Forrest: Lions 'knew exactly' what defense was doing in first half
The Washington Commanders have a forgettable first half in all three phases of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The sluggish start resulted in the Commanders falling into a 22-0 hole by halftime. Washington was outgained 250 to 90 in yards in the first half. Detroit had 141 passing...
White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians
As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
ESPN's Mina Kimes almost went through a table, 'Bills Mafia' style
ESPN's Mina Kimes may not look like the type to enjoy getting thrown through a table at a tailgate. She may not look the part, but the ESPN personality was apparently more than down too experience Bills' Mafia in the most authentic way. Why they do it is anyone's guess....
Daryl Morey Seemingly Takes A Shot At Ben Simmons While Talking About Sixers Players: "You Need To Have A Special Mindset To Play In, Maybe, New York.’ Although I Think That’s Less True."
The Ben Simmons saga is over since March, but every now and then we hear some comments that might be taken as a shot at the Australian point guard. It can be from former teammates and those who had issues with him; a lot of people take their opportunity to diss Simmons no matter how long it's been since he left the Sixers.
NBA・
Colts Tried Out Six Players
Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year. Herndon had been testing the open...
Lions HC Dan Campbell brings player to tears with post-game speech
Although Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has only been in the NFL for six years, he’s already one of the more well-traveled players in the league. A veteran of seven practice squads who’s signed more than pro 20 contracts since signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Skipper appears to have found a home, at least for right now.
Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson
The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB・
ESPN combines Eagles and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': 'The Birds Get New Members'
The Philadelphia Eagles are the biggest thing going in the City of Brotherly Love, but the hit comedy series, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a close second. The adventures of "the gang" — Dennis, Mac, Charlie, Dee, and Frank — are as legendary as they are immoral. They're the worst people in a city known for throwing batteries at Santa Claus, but they're also hilarious.
Michael Jordan Wasn't A Fan Of Phil Jackson When The Chicago Bulls Hired Him: "He Was Coming In To Take The Ball Out Of My Hands."
Over the years, many NBA coaches have tried to change the game of basketball with their unique systems and approaches to the game. But it's easier said than done, and only a handful of NBA coaches have actually been able to accomplish that goal. The legendary Phil Jackson certainly falls...
Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
Every year Miguel Vargas inches closer and closer to claiming a well-deserved spot on the active roster with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old got his big major league debut this year while also leading the way as the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers farm system. In 113 games,...
