Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Recent heavy rains have many rivers and streams in minor to moderate flood. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding threatens two homes on State Road 54. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.8 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6 feet on 12/15/2002. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.6 Tue 7 am 9.3 9.0 8.7 8.5 MSG
Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .Recent heavy rains have many rivers and streams in minor to moderate flood. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, The main road at Myakka State Park floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 10/02/1949. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 8.1 Tue 7 am 8.2 8.1 8.1 7.9 MSG
Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. .Recent heavy rains over 3 inches were now flowing into the river forecast point. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, 25 homes at River Acres are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 06/26/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 15.2 Tue 6 am 15.4 15.3 14.8 14.4 MSG
