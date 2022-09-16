ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property

By South Carolina Public Radio
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 19

james Allen
3d ago

If County wants to help the homeless camp situation then they should consider allowing a homeless camp with rules and limitations to be set up on County owned land so its controlled. The homeless should not be allowed to move onto and take over private property and create illegal and unsanitary conditions no matter what.

Reply(5)
9
Brian Witt
3d ago

WELL DONE. Compassion and humility in a very tough and complicated situation. I am proud to be a member of this community. Hopefully everyone involved gets the help they need and deserve.

Reply
5
DeanOfMen
2d ago

great work. that's a stark contrast to what's getting ready to happen in Illinois as of January 1st 2023. Property Owners will not be able to call police for trespassers, because police will not be allowed to remove said trespassers. so Property Owners will have to do the job themselves. and I don't think property owners are going to be as nice as law enforcement.

Reply
3
Related
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
Richland County, SC
Society
Richland County, SC
Government
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Property Crime#Homeless Shelters#Crime Rates
coladaily.com

Lexington County man charged with murder of stepson

A Lexington County man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting his stepson. Lexington County deputies arrested 71-year-old Carl Sims, who is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Brian Garris. "Based on the information investigators have gathered in this case, this is the result of a long-running family dynamic between the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police: Two killed in Sunday night accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two people have died following a Sunday night accident in West Columbia. West Columbia Police say it happened at the intersection of 12th street and Augusta Road when an SUV struck a tractor trailer causing it to overturn. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News19 WLTX

Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Local church robbed of A/C units

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Vehicle catches fire after wreck killing two people

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were killed in a crash in Richland County early Sunday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision. Master Trooper David Jones said the collision happened around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, on Salem...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
columbiapd.net

Man Arrested after Unlawful Sale of Alcohol

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers have arrested a 55-year-old man after being accused of selling alcohol from the back of a pickup truck at a park. The arrest follows proactive enforcement by Metro Region officers while addressing citizen complaints about the illegal sale of alcohol by Smith at Finlay Park at 900 Taylor Street.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy