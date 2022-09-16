Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property

If County wants to help the homeless camp situation then they should consider allowing a homeless camp with rules and limitations to be set up on County owned land so its controlled. The homeless should not be allowed to move onto and take over private property and create illegal and unsanitary conditions no matter what.
WELL DONE. Compassion and humility in a very tough and complicated situation. I am proud to be a member of this community. Hopefully everyone involved gets the help they need and deserve.
great work. that's a stark contrast to what's getting ready to happen in Illinois as of January 1st 2023. Property Owners will not be able to call police for trespassers, because police will not be allowed to remove said trespassers. so Property Owners will have to do the job themselves. and I don't think property owners are going to be as nice as law enforcement.
