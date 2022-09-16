Frederick police searching for 7-Eleven robber

Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO