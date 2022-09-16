ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick police searching for 7-Eleven robber

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RXC3_0hyUbNaG00
The Frederick Police Department is searching for this man in connection with a robbery that occurred Friday morning at a 7-Eleven. Courtesy of Frederick Police Department

A Frederick convenience store was robbed early Friday morning and police are searching for the culprit.

The Frederick Police Department said in a news release that it responded to the 7-Eleven at 204 Amber Drive at about 1:30 a.m. A male robber allegedly assaulted an employee and took an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillenights.com

Break-in at Rockville convenience store

Rockville City police responded to a break-in at a convenience store early yesterday morning, September 18, 2022. The burglary took place at a store in the 1600 block of E. Gude Drive at 3:06 AM. Responding officers found evidence of forced entry at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Release Surveillance Photos from Silver Spring Bank Robbery

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) continues to investigate a bank robbery that occurred Friday in Silver Spring. Detectives released surveillance photographs of the suspect and ask for the public’s help to identify him. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 12:25 p.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank on...
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Westminster Man Charged In Fatal Hit & Run In Carroll County

Authorities say he could be facing more charges. Timothy Lewis Carter (Photo from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office) Taneytown, Md (KM) A Westminster man has been charged with a fatal hit and run in Carroll County over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office say Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, was taken into custody, charged with manslaughter.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Fight breaks out at County Fair

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair being open to the public, and two fights broke out right in front of the gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a […]
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Juveniles charged for assault, hitting police deputy at Frederick County Fair

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A fight on Saturday at the Frederick County Fair ended with two juveniles in custody, the county sheriff's office announced Sunday. Around 10 p.m. deputies conducting traffic said they saw a large group of young people beginning to form inside one of the fair gates. Police joined forces with an on-site security firm and worked to swiftly move the group outside of the gates just before a fight broke out.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Four Juveniles, One Adult Charged After Friday Night’s Fights at Gaithersburg High School

Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Four juveniles and one adult were charged with assault after fights broke out at Friday night’s football game (Northwest at Gaithersburg) at Gaithersburg High School (101 Education Boulevard). According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “as a result of fights on Friday night, Gaithersburg officers charged four juveniles with assault and one 19-years-old male of Germantown, MD with Second Degree Assault, Mutual Affray, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endanger, and Failure to Obey Lawful Order. The charges were the result of fights that occurred off of the field and as crowds were dispersing.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#7 Eleven#Law Enforcement
WBAL Radio

Two juveniles arrested after fights at Great Frederick Fair

Two juveniles were arrested at the Great Frederick Fair after two separate fights broke out Saturday night. The Frederick County Sheriff's Department said the first fight started near the fair's main gate after a large crowd of young people formed. Deputies used pepper spray to disperse the unruly group and...
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Loudoun teen found

Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
5newsonline.com

Man who killed customer for cutting him in line at Popeyes sentenced to 22 years

OXON HILL, Md. — A man who fatally stabbed a fellow customer for allegedly cutting him in line at a Maryland Popeyes in 2019 has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars. A Prince George's County jury found Ricoh McClain of D.C. guilty of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis at the Popeyes on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Nov. 4, 2019.
OXON HILL, MD
wfmd.com

35-Year-Old Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 270, south of Montrose Road around 3:35 a.m. According to Maryland State Police a 2015 Tesla Model S struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna while travelling...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Anne Arundel County Officers confirm suspect has died in police involved shooting

AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road. AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
273
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy