Fisker and Wallbox Partner Globally for Home EV Charging Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – and Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle and energy management solutions worldwide, name Wallbox as Fisker’s global partner for home EV charging solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005492/en/ Wallbox is Fisker’s global partner for home EV charging solutions. Photo credit: Michael Muller
