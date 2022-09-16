Read full article on original website
The Pressures in Life Create Stress
Pressures are stressful and can breed a sense of helplessness. Imagine what it would feel like for you to have the freedom "not to." Imagine how greater freedom would help others. We're pulled and prodded by financial pressures, commuter traffic, corporate policies, technology, advertising, politics, and the people we work...
You Are Enough
If we’re lucky, we’ve found something in life that we perceive to be our calling. Our mission. Yet this sense of purpose, while powerful, is not who we are. It is a choice we made once upon a time… to create, to dance, or to write. What’s...
How to Become More Empathetic
In a world where many of us feel less connected to one another, giving and receiving empathy are more important than ever. We all yearn to be truly heard and understood. Fortunately, providing empathy is a skill that can be learned and practiced. When we know how to be empathetic with someone, the other person is assured that their feelings matter, and they receive the important gifts of connection and validation.
Feeling Fed Up, Resentful? Maybe You’re Differentiating
Differentiation is about separating from those close to us and focusing more on our own needs. Differentiating can occur several times in our lives and stir resentment, anger, and feelings of emptiness. We need to take stock and listen to these emotions; it is an opportunity to make our lives...
6 Science-Based Self-Improvement Tips
Self-improvement can involve improving any aspect of the self—for example, personal qualities, skills, and even the roles we play (like husband or wife and son or daughter). When we start thinking about self-improvement, it can be helpful to be strategic about where we put our efforts so we don't waste time on the wrong things. Some aspects of ourselves are relatively changeable and some aspects are pretty fixed. So, we're best served by focusing our efforts on the parts of us that are the most changeable.
3 Hidden Relationship Experiences
When people meet in a place one or both do not live permanently, their time together is bounded by the place and time the spark ignites. In long-term crushes, participants found themselves in a prolonged state of longing for a close friend, but a relationship never came to be. Consensual...
Self-Love Is a Developmental Achievement
Healthy narcissism and the regulation of self-esteem lie at the core of psychic life. Based on the idea of a life-affirming self-love, Heinz Kohut developed a therapeutic approach called "self psychology." Self psychology is a model of self-actualization that is useful for all personality types. Narcissism is a healthy and...
The Opposite of Gaslighting: It’s Not Validation
Lately, any suggestion that someone has misperceived something, especially about themselves, may be accused of gaslighting. Effective therapists and teachers provide discrepant information that leads you to question what you know to be true. The perception that one is being gaslighted occurs more frequently in romantic relationships with a power...
Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy
Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
The Path to Self-Acceptance
You need to accept your past to forgive yourself. Self-acceptance means owning a mistake and learning from it. Expressing remorse should give way to rebuilding. Learning about yourself leads to being a better person—and so feeling better. At some point, guilt has to stop. We need to accept ourselves,...
Are You Afraid of Getting Older?
Many people fear getting older. There are some real difficulties inherent in aging, but research shows that many older people are happier than many younger ones. A fairly simple technique can help you reframe your thinking and stop worrying about getting older. Tashaun* is in his late thirties. “I’ve got...
The Trouble with Anger
All anger, expressed, suppressed, or repressed harms your emotional and physical health. Our emotions come from our thinking. You can change your thinking and internalize a more functional perspective. Harry Emerson Fosdick observed: "hating people is like burning down your house to get rid of a rat." Exactly! Anger tends...
How to Resist Billions of Years of Evolution for Life Change
Evolution can actually interfere with our making positive life changes. We can leverage our pre-frontal cortex to resist evolution's inborn tendencies to maintain the status quo. Our executive functioning enables us to make deliberate choices about whether to take the bad road or good road. In my last article, I...
The Individual Experience of Collective Grief
The death of Queen Elizabeth II is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the meaning of our lives. Collective grief has specific meanings for each of us. Collective grief may remind us of past loss of loved ones and grief. The UK, and the world, are in collective grief...
U.K.・
When Should You Delete Your Dating Apps?
Dating apps have transformed the landscape of dating, but it is important to ask whether having more choices is always better. Dating apps seem to prey on the fear of regret through the relentless temptation of limitless matches. To mitigate choice paralysis, consider adding filters intentionally and digesting profiles mindfully.
Getting Defensive Is Human; Backing Down Is, Too
Beware the backfire effect. It’s real. People get defensive but may not stay that way. The "backdown effect" is absorbing criticism and learning from it even though one's initial response was to reject it. The backfire effect is natural, given psychological inertia, the power of habits, and resistance to...
Where Are All the Women Programmers?
Only 5 percent of the world's professional programmers are women, according to the Internet’s largest developer survey. An important factor in high-school students' career decisions is feeling like they belong and are welcome in the new community. Female role models and mentorship can help drive more women to tech.
How Parents Talk About Mental Health with Children
Parents who struggle with mental illness may be unsure whether to share that information with their children. How parents talk about mental health could impact their child's understanding for years to come. Certain strategies could be beneficial for those parents who choose to talk about their mental health. We all...
KIDS・
How Much Should You Tell Your Clients About Yourself?
When a client knows too many personal details about their therapist, this can negatively affect their therapeutic experience. Analytic abstinence, as described by Freud, has been widely misunderstood in modern-day mental health. Therapists should not speak of their experiences—but rather, from their experiences. As a psychoanalyst and psychotherapist, I...
Social Support Can Salvage Your Teen's Self-Esteem
Friend groups can benefit from the new perspective of new members. Groupthink occurs most often where there is a high level of similar beliefs and backgrounds, but it can prevent personal growth. The effect of peer pressure is minimized when a teenager is exposed to a variety of different people...
KIDS・
