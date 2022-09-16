Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Choosing Our Roles in Life Consciously
It's rare we choose and inhabit our roles in life consciously. Eventually we grow tired of playing a role that doesn't authentically reflect us. It takes work, but shaping a role to who we are is what leads to greater happiness. We inhabit multiple roles in our lives. We are...
psychologytoday.com
The Opposite of Gaslighting: It’s Not Validation
Lately, any suggestion that someone has misperceived something, especially about themselves, may be accused of gaslighting. Effective therapists and teachers provide discrepant information that leads you to question what you know to be true. The perception that one is being gaslighted occurs more frequently in romantic relationships with a power...
psychologytoday.com
3 Hidden Relationship Experiences
When people meet in a place one or both do not live permanently, their time together is bounded by the place and time the spark ignites. In long-term crushes, participants found themselves in a prolonged state of longing for a close friend, but a relationship never came to be. Consensual...
psychologytoday.com
The Pressures in Life Create Stress
Pressures are stressful and can breed a sense of helplessness. Imagine what it would feel like for you to have the freedom "not to." Imagine how greater freedom would help others. We're pulled and prodded by financial pressures, commuter traffic, corporate policies, technology, advertising, politics, and the people we work...
psychologytoday.com
Where Are All the Women Programmers?
Only 5 percent of the world's professional programmers are women, according to the Internet’s largest developer survey. An important factor in high-school students' career decisions is feeling like they belong and are welcome in the new community. Female role models and mentorship can help drive more women to tech.
psychologytoday.com
How to Become More Empathetic
In a world where many of us feel less connected to one another, giving and receiving empathy are more important than ever. We all yearn to be truly heard and understood. Fortunately, providing empathy is a skill that can be learned and practiced. When we know how to be empathetic with someone, the other person is assured that their feelings matter, and they receive the important gifts of connection and validation.
psychologytoday.com
The Individual Experience of Collective Grief
The death of Queen Elizabeth II is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the meaning of our lives. Collective grief has specific meanings for each of us. Collective grief may remind us of past loss of loved ones and grief. The UK, and the world, are in collective grief...
U.K.・
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Fed Up, Resentful? Maybe You’re Differentiating
Differentiation is about separating from those close to us and focusing more on our own needs. Differentiating can occur several times in our lives and stir resentment, anger, and feelings of emptiness. We need to take stock and listen to these emotions; it is an opportunity to make our lives...
psychologytoday.com
The Path to Self-Acceptance
You need to accept your past to forgive yourself. Self-acceptance means owning a mistake and learning from it. Expressing remorse should give way to rebuilding. Learning about yourself leads to being a better person—and so feeling better. At some point, guilt has to stop. We need to accept ourselves,...
psychologytoday.com
Getting Defensive Is Human; Backing Down Is, Too
Beware the backfire effect. It’s real. People get defensive but may not stay that way. The "backdown effect" is absorbing criticism and learning from it even though one's initial response was to reject it. The backfire effect is natural, given psychological inertia, the power of habits, and resistance to...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Love Is a Developmental Achievement
Healthy narcissism and the regulation of self-esteem lie at the core of psychic life. Based on the idea of a life-affirming self-love, Heinz Kohut developed a therapeutic approach called "self psychology." Self psychology is a model of self-actualization that is useful for all personality types. Narcissism is a healthy and...
psychologytoday.com
Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy
Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
psychologytoday.com
The Trouble with Anger
All anger, expressed, suppressed, or repressed harms your emotional and physical health. Our emotions come from our thinking. You can change your thinking and internalize a more functional perspective. Harry Emerson Fosdick observed: "hating people is like burning down your house to get rid of a rat." Exactly! Anger tends...
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology of Queuing to Pay Respects to the Queen
Willingness to stand in line may have something to do with national character. Queue jumpers might be more likely to get away with it if they target the person they jump in front of as less likely to object. There may be an inherent psychology to queuing where those in...
U.K.・
psychologytoday.com
Are You Afraid of Getting Older?
Many people fear getting older. There are some real difficulties inherent in aging, but research shows that many older people are happier than many younger ones. A fairly simple technique can help you reframe your thinking and stop worrying about getting older. Tashaun* is in his late thirties. “I’ve got...
psychologytoday.com
Attraction is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship
People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
psychologytoday.com
6 Signs of Defectiveness Schema
This article is one part of the "Schemas: An Introduction" series of 18 posts, covering each of the 18 schemas outlined originally by Jeffrey Young. Based on my own clinical experience and style, I’m presenting my own take on these concepts in addition to Young’s original definitions. You can read this post for more background on the definition of schemas, which I call the” DNA” of your personality. This series describes what it’s like to have each schema, how to notice it, and how to manage it.
psychologytoday.com
Why Teens Are Stubbornly Defensive
Teens, and especially smart teens, are often characterized by their defensiveness. This defensiveness serves the function of protecting a teen's budding identity. A certain amount of teen defensiveness is a good thing, unless it prevents him or her from getting needed help. Not so long ago, I had my first...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
It's Time for "Loud Leadership"
As the pandemic leaves behind the tenor of crisis, winding down into an endemic phase of vaccine boosters, and attention shifts to new global threats, the workplace—rattled by years of upheaval and economic instability—continues to roil with unpredictability as a young generation of workers seeks out a more comfortable yet elusive reality. Traditional managers, used to expectable norms, are a bit bewildered.
psychologytoday.com
When Giving Up Is Good
When you find yourself trying too hard to stay on a path, maybe it's time to give up. Life is not always about sticking with a plan. Consider giving up trying to meet expectations, trying to be successful, or caring about what others think. Giving up can be liberating, freeing...
