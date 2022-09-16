Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
San Diego no longer requiring COVID tests for unvaccinated employees
The city of San Diego has stopped requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests, after firing eight employees who had previously refused to take the tests for religious reasons. Any city employees, who refused COVID vaccines on religious grounds, were mandated to take weekly COVID tests, but San Diego dropped...
KPBS
Opening statements made in Bonhomme Richard arson trial
A military judge heard opening statements Monday in the trial of a sailor who is accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard. Plus, the city of San Diego is no longer requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests. And a dispute continues in El Cajon with the city pushing back against a San Diego County program that gives hotel rooms to the homeless.
KPBS
Local conservative political action group looks to 'take back' San Diego in upcoming election
A controversial San Diego church previously known for spreading pandemic misinformation, is now host to a grassroots conservative political action group called "The RMNNT." In their own words, the group looks to “take back” San Diego by influencing local politics. Six people who are either members of the...
KPBS
Electric cars’ impact on grid
A look at whether the grid can handle California adding millions of electric cars. In other news, a group of migrants locked up in the Imperial Regional Detention Center filed a federal complaint alleging medical negligence, retaliatory use of solitary confinement and more. Plus, a UC San Diego study shows greater mortality risk for cancer patients facing housing instability.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
San Diego blood bank reaches 'critical' need for type O blood
The San Diego Blood Bank put out a call today for donors with type O negative and O positive blood, as the bank has reached "critically low" levels of both. Type O negative is the universal blood type, meaning anyone can receive that type of blood when needed. Type O positive is the most common blood type, which is why hospital demand is always high. Type O blood is the first used in emergencies when a patient's blood type is unknown, and for massive traumas when a large volume of blood is needed quickly.
KPBS
SDSU will relocate film school to new Chula Vista campus
San Diego State University has agreed to move its Film and TV program south. Construction on a planned $89 million dollar campus in Chula Vista is set to begin next year. The move marks a significant change, not only for the university but also for the city of Chula Vista, which has long sought to bring four-year universities to the South Bay.
KPBS
Report finds increase in attempts to ban books
A new report from the American Library Association found a rise in the number of book banning attempts throughout the country. To help counter the trend, libraries this week are commemorating Banned Books Week, whose 2022 theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. "I should say, it doesn't...
Comments / 0