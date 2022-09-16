ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blitz Week 4 scores & highlights

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emwkz_0hyUb5mR00

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s Friday night and that means high school football across our area. Below are the scores and highlights from all the action in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Conway 7
Loris 13 (Final)

St. James 10
Ashley Ridge 26 (Final)

Dillon 44
Socastee 33 (Final)

Stratford 14
Carolina Forest 17 (Final)

South Pointe 7
South Florence 42 (Final)

Hartsville 14
Irmo 17 (Final)

Wilson 44
Darlington 6 (Final)

Andrews 30
Waccamaw 16 (Final)

Aynor 52
Philip Simmons 31 (Final)

Lake City 43
Georgetown 19 (Final)

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Marlboro County 54 (Final)

Marion 76
Cheraw 27 (Final)

Mullins 36
Red Springs (NC) 28 (Final)

Latta 14
Johnsonville 35 (Final)

McBee 0
Lamar 24 (Final)

Carvers Bay 21
Green Sea Floyds 0 (Final)

Central 14
Lake View 20 (Final)

Kingstree 44
Hemingway 6 (Final)

East Clarendon 12
Hannah-Pamplico 54 (Final)

Carolina Academy
Thomas Sumter

Calhoun Academy
Dillon Christian

Florence Christian 38
Conway Christian 0 (Final)

King’s Academy 7
Clarendon Hall 39 (Final)

Trinity Collegiate 30
Augusta Christian 22 (Final)

Williamsburg Academy 41
Pee Dee Academy 22

Fairmont (NC)
St. Paul’s (NC)

Hoke County
Scotland (NC)

Cape Fear 37
Lumberton (NC) 0 (Final)

#Linus School Sports#High School Football#The Blitz#Mullins#Pee Dee#American Football#Highschoolsports#Carolina#Cheraw#Johnsonville#Hannah Pamplico#Academy#Christian#Hoke
