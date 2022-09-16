New operator named for Industrial Park Childcare Facility

The Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to announce The Youth Academy has been selected as the owner/operator for the Industrial Park Childcare Facility, on 18 +/- acres, located off Exit 8 andInternational Boulevard in the South Industrial Park.

The new facility will be the third Youth Academy location in the community, with the first phaseestimated to be complete in the spring of 2024. The facility will provide approximately 800 full-timechildcare slots, with 200 of those slots available initially - and service both the industrial park workforceand local families. Plans for the facility include extended care, school transportation and a swimmingpool.

In partnership with the IDB, the Youth Academy will reserve an estimated 400 full-time reducedrate childcare slots for Industrial Park Partners. The IDB will facilitate engagement and contracts withlocal Industrial Park Partners for the new facility.“Quality care was a key priority for this project. The selection committee chose The YouthAcademy for the Industrial Childcare Facility because they are committed to offering families access notjust to affordable care - but the best care Montgomery County has to offer,” Shea Hopkins, IDBExecutive Director said.

Please direct questions to Shea Hopkins, IDB Executive Director, shea@clarksville.tn.us.