ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

New operator named for Industrial Park Childcare Facility

By Courtesy of the Clarksville Economic Development Council
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ra0DU_0hyUb4ti00

The Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to announce The Youth Academy has been selected as the owner/operator for the Industrial Park Childcare Facility, on 18 +/- acres, located off Exit 8 andInternational Boulevard in the South Industrial Park.

The new facility will be the third Youth Academy location in the community, with the first phaseestimated to be complete in the spring of 2024. The facility will provide approximately 800 full-timechildcare slots, with 200 of those slots available initially - and service both the industrial park workforceand local families. Plans for the facility include extended care, school transportation and a swimmingpool.

In partnership with the IDB, the Youth Academy will reserve an estimated 400 full-time reducedrate childcare slots for Industrial Park Partners. The IDB will facilitate engagement and contracts withlocal Industrial Park Partners for the new facility.“Quality care was a key priority for this project. The selection committee chose The YouthAcademy for the Industrial Childcare Facility because they are committed to offering families access notjust to affordable care - but the best care Montgomery County has to offer,” Shea Hopkins, IDBExecutive Director said.

Please direct questions to Shea Hopkins, IDB Executive Director, shea@clarksville.tn.us.

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Going Local Initiative draws names for two new Clarksville homeowners

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The names of two new homeowners, Shalinda Robertson and Evelyn Ramos, were announced at The Press on Monday morning as part of a lottery for two new homes that will be completed in the summer of 2023. Yolanda Stewart, executive director with Going Local...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County announces 2022-2023 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders class

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Government welcomes the 2022-2023 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders, a group of 17 high school students who serve as unofficial members of county committees. The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program offers a unique learning experience for high school students to have an inside look at how...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Clarksville organization looks to create more affordable homes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two lucky people had their names drawn to become homeowners of brand-new properties that will soon be built in Clarksville. It’s all a part of an affordable housing initiative. “We are making the dream of homeownership an affordable reality,” said Yolanda Stewart, Executive Director of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville sounds off in public charter school hearings

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission is considering the amended applications of two charter schools that applied, but were denied operation from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s Board of Education in July. During public hearings on Friday, Sept. 16, the charter school commission heard from members of the public,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Education
Montgomery County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Clarksville, TN
Government
County
Montgomery County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Montgomery County, TN
Education
Hoptown Chronicle

High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County

Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Youth Academy#Industrial Park Partners#Youthacademy#Idbexecutive#Idb Executive
Tennessee Tribune

Fisk University Set to Offer DEI Course By C-Suite Executive, Nzinga Shaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– These days, higher education is under a microscope. Rising costs and a continually shifting work climate have added further pressure on higher education to demonstrate and deliver a return on investment. Critics everywhere are questioning the traditional formula and the mounting student debt bubble casts...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville’s Hancock Wins Coveted 2023 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’ Crown

With a record $15,000-plus in scholarships delivered and 15 young ladies representing all five local high schools, the Distinguished Young Women of Christian County capped the organization’s best-ever weekend late Sunday by crowning Hopkinsville High School’s Hadley Hancock its Class of 2023 “Distinguished Young Woman.”. A comprehensive...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Attorneys working toward potential resolution in North Elm St. shooting case

Attorneys believe they’ll be able to resolve the case against prior to trial for the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. David Rye represents 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and asked Judge Andrew Self Monday morning for another court date to give him and the Commonwealth more time to work toward some type of plea deal while Taylor is incarcerated as a state inmate on other charges at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
tennesseelookout.com

No Tax 4 Nash group reaches $1M settlement in class action lawsuit

An anti-tax group that targeted Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro Council members for recall will pay more than $1 million as part of a legal settlement after it used pre-recorded robocalls to contact Nashville voters in July 2020. Metro Nashville School Board member Rachael Anne Elrod, attorney Andrew Kaufman...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
882
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy