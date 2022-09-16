ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Opening statements made in Bonhomme Richard arson trial

A military judge heard opening statements Monday in the trial of a sailor who is accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard. Plus, the city of San Diego is no longer requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests. And a dispute continues in El Cajon with the city pushing back against a San Diego County program that gives hotel rooms to the homeless.
onscene.tv

Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County

09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego

Vista Man Sentenced for Stealing $300K in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison. Darris Cotton, 30, submitted at least 16 false applications for benefits by using other people's names,...
KPBS

Trial begins for sailor accused in USS Bonhomme Richard fire in San Diego

Trial began Monday for a young Navy sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, faces charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel for allegedly setting the blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.
Matt Hoffman
Kelly Davis
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING

Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
KPBS

San Diego no longer requiring COVID tests for unvaccinated employees

The city of San Diego has stopped requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests, after firing eight employees who had previously refused to take the tests for religious reasons. Any city employees, who refused COVID vaccines on religious grounds, were mandated to take weekly COVID tests, but San Diego dropped...
