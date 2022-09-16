Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
County Responds to El Cajon's Complaints Over Homeless ‘Dumping' at City Motels
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher encouraged motels in El Cajon to "hold the line" in the face of possible fines for renting out too many rooms to homeless people under the county's voucher program. Last week, Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell claimed the county was...
KPBS
Opening statements made in Bonhomme Richard arson trial
A military judge heard opening statements Monday in the trial of a sailor who is accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard. Plus, the city of San Diego is no longer requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests. And a dispute continues in El Cajon with the city pushing back against a San Diego County program that gives hotel rooms to the homeless.
Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom, Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show
A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.
Nearly $150K in unreported cash seized by CBP officers
Nearly $150,000 in unreported currency was seized earlier this month during three separate incidents at the San Ysidro and Calexico ports of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onscene.tv
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego
Vista Man Sentenced for Stealing $300K in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits
A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison. Darris Cotton, 30, submitted at least 16 false applications for benefits by using other people's names,...
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s deputies notify residents of offender’s release into the community
Borrego Springs, CA–On August 31, Sheriff’s deputies along with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force went door to door in Borrego Springs to inform the community about a sexually violent predator who will be living in their neighborhood. Michael Martinez is registered as a sex offender...
KPBS
Trial begins for sailor accused in USS Bonhomme Richard fire in San Diego
Trial began Monday for a young Navy sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, faces charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel for allegedly setting the blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.
RELATED PEOPLE
City Council OKs new homeless outreach program
San Diego City Council spent nearly seven hours Monday discussing ideas and listening to reports and public comment in a special meeting focused on homelessness in the region.
John Burns, 50, Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing Outside Escondido Burger King
A transient who was convicted of fatally stabbing a man outside an Escondido fast-food restaurant was sentenced Monday to 35 years to life in state prison. John Christopher Burns, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Vista jury last year for the Jan. 27, 2020, killing of Jose De Jesus Martinez.
Two burglary suspects arrested at Vista school
While checking the area with the help of an Escondido police K-9, the deputies located 56-year-old Richard Wells near the entrance and 35-year-old Robert Lund outside the building, Smith said.
4 suspects arrested in robbery of teens in Vista
At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, four people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, sheriff's Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING
Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
2 arrested after commercial burglary in North County
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a commercial burglary in the Vista area, authorities said.
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run Oceanside crash
A man was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Oceanside, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It won’t happen again,’ Mother of woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend discusses domestic abuse
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas apartment while leaving her daughter alive had threatened to kill her before, according to her family. Makayla Adams, 20, was stabbed to death by 24-year-old Michael Ricks on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in her home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and […]
Family seeking more volunteers in search for missing mother
The search for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continues and now her family is asking for more volunteers to join in their efforts.
KPBS
San Diego no longer requiring COVID tests for unvaccinated employees
The city of San Diego has stopped requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests, after firing eight employees who had previously refused to take the tests for religious reasons. Any city employees, who refused COVID vaccines on religious grounds, were mandated to take weekly COVID tests, but San Diego dropped...
Dad who brought child, 2, into elephant enclosure sentenced to probation
Jose Manuel Navarrete was arrested in March 2021 after entering an elephant enclosure with his daughter at the San Diego Zoo.
Comments / 2