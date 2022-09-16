ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richwood, LA

Richwood Board of Aldermen fails to approve 2022 budget

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago
The Richwood Board of Aldermen failed to approve the town's 2022-23 budget during its Thursday night meeting.

The budget was expected to be adopted prior to July 1, which starts the beginning of the fiscal year. State law requires municipalities to pass a budget by the beginning of the fiscal year.

Mayor Gerald Brown said he originally submitted the proposed budget to the board at the May meeting in hopes of getting it approved before the deadline.

Brown named Alderpersons Wysinger Cleveland, Wilbert Reed, Jr. and Leola Keys as the board members who failed to approve the budget.

"Mr. Cleveland has provided some different reasons," Brown said. "I don't know if the other two have given any reasons publicly as to why they haven't approved the budget."

Cleveland said he waiting for the 2021 audit to make sure all town funds are accounted for.

"The budget just was approved in December of 2021 and the auditor said he was going to have everything set for us this past meeting which was last night," Cleveland said. "We tabled it in August and the Mayor did say he would have everything for us so we can get our auditor and see what's what, then we can start looking at the budget. As you know, we were approved for this Rescue Act money from the federal government. All of that is going to take place in this budget so we got to go through that and how money's going to be spent and the infrastructure for the town. It's not really a headache, it just the idea that we want take one step at a time and look at our auditors and see what they suggest we should and what we are doing. That's all we need to know.

In 2021, the three board members voted against the 2021-2022 budget for over six months until finally voting to approve the budget in December. The state threatened fiscal administration and malfeasance in office charges for the three who refused to pass the budget.

State law, in the form of the Local Government Budget Act, makes adoption of the annual budget a mandatory function of the city council.

Brown said the city is operating on half of the adopted 2021 budget. Brown said he would eventually have to layoff town employees and lessen services offered by the town.

"We will face the possibility of potentially having essential services cut off i.e. I would have to send all of the employees home," Brown said. "Police, public works, administration. We wouldn't be able to pay them so I would have to send them home. We wouldn't be able to do things like pay our Entergy bill that not only cover the lights in our office but also the street lights that we pay for, the energy that goes to our sewer lift stations, things of that nature. If we don't have our public works staff, we won't have anyone to monitor our sewer lift stations. There's lot of essential services that could be interrupted if we don't get this [budget] adopted."

The audit is expected to be completed by the end of September, Brown said. Brown said it is hope that when the audit is presented to the board at the October meeting the audit will be approved. If the audit is not approved, Brown said he will enlist the help of the Legislator Auditor's Office to get the matter resolved.

